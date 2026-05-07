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From rape to dowry deaths, Delhi records highest crimes against women among metro cities

From rape to dowry deaths, Delhi records highest crimes against women among metro cities

Updated on: May 07, 2026 11:42 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Delhi maintained its top spot among 19 metropolitan cities for crimes against women while also ranking the highest in several other crime categories, including rape, kidnapping and dowry deaths, an NCRB report said.

With 13,396 cases registered in 2024 alone, the number of crimes against women remained the highest here among 19 major cities(Shutterstock)

With 13,396 cases registered in 2024 alone, the number of crimes against women remained the highest here among 19 major cities, according to the National Crime Records Bureau report 'Crime in India 2024' released on Wednesday.

A total of 1,058 rape cases were reported in 2024, marking the highest again among the 19 metropolitan cities. A similar picture emerged in the category 'murder with rape/gang rape', where a total of six cases were reported under IPC and BNS.

Living up to its notoriety in this domain this year as well, the national capital witnessed outrage over a case involving rape and murder of a 22-year-old IIT graduate allegedly by her former house help in the upscale Kailash Hills locality.

Delhi further recorded the highest number of cases was sexual harassment, with 316 cases. Delhi was closely followed by Mumbai, where 286 cases were reported in 2024 and Bengaluru, where the number stood at 180.

Under the 'special an local laws crimes against women' bracket, cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Violence Act were also the highest, with 1,489 reported cases.

The rate of crime against women in Delhi, meanwhile, remained fourth highest among the cities in 2024, after Jaipur, Indore and Lucknow, according to the report.

The crime rate for 2024 was recorded at 176.8, where the rate represents number of crimes against women per one lakh population.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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