From Wazirabad to Vikas Marg — Ring Road: Delhi’s key roads affected as Yamuna swells

Water from the swollen Yamuna river overflowed on several key city roads near the floodplains on Wednesday, prompting traffic police to shut down some stretches, and divert and regulate traffic on others. Officers said that the drill will continue till the situation improves. People from low-lying areas around the Yamuna river carry their belongings while relocating to a safer place near Mayur Vihar Phase-1, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

The Delhi Traffic Police said that one carriageway of Bhairon Marg going towards the Ring Road from Mathura Road was closed in the evening after one portion of the railway underpass started filling with water. The opposite carriageway used by motorists to reach central and south Delhi from eastern parts of the city was open.

Due to the closure, traffic was diverted on Mathura Road and Tilak Marg towards ITO from where motorists were directed to use Vikas Marg or Ring Road via ITO flyover to reach east Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and south Delhi via Sarai Kale Khan. Traffic congestion was also reported in the evening on the alternate routes.

SS Yadav, the special commissioner of police (traffic), said that traffic coming from Wazirabad bridge to Majnu Ka Tila will be diverted towards Mukarba Chowk and vehicles coming from Boulevard Road to ISBT will be diverted towards Shamnath Marg and Mahatma Gandhi Marg.

“We’ve restricted and diverted the traffic in many low-lying areas like Wazirabad, Yamuna Vihar, Burari, Mayur Vihar, Pandav Nagar, Shahdara and Bhairon Marg as the water was flowing on these roads,” he said.

According to a traffic advisory issued by Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday, the movement of traffic will be regulated at Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Vikas Marg and Mahatma Gandhi Road between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat.

According to the advisory, the suggested routes will be Outer Ring Road - Wazirabad Bridge – Yamuna Marginal Bandh Marg – Pushta Road – Vikas Marg and Outer Ring Road – Arihant Marg – Mahatma Gandhi Marg – Vikas Marg, for people coming from north and south Delhi.

“For the vehicles coming from east and west Delhi, the suggested routes are Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Mahatma Gandhi Marg – Arihant Marg – Outer Ring Road - Wazirabad Bridge and Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Mahatma Gandhi Marg – DKFO – AIIMS Chowk – Mahatma Gandhi Marg - Sarai Kale Khan - Mahatma Gandhi Marg - Vikas Marg,” it said.

The special CP added that commercial vehicles within Delhi will be contained primarily on the Ring Road. “Commercial vehicles moving from Rani Jhansi Road to ISBT will be diverted towards Vir Banda Bairagi Marg and New Rohtak Road...non-destined commercial vehicles will not be allowed entry into Delhi. Instead, they will be diverted to Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway,” he said.

Yadav also said that in case of flooding in the vicinity of ISBT Kashmiri Gate, buses coming from Ghaziabad side will be terminated near Seelampur Metro Station. “Other vehicular traffic coming from Ghaziabad side will be diverted to Pushta Road. Commuters are advised to postpone travel plans to low-lying areas in view of high alert issued by administration and in case of unavoidable journey, the closed roads should be excluded from travel plans,” the special CP added.

Meanwhile, officers said that the other carriageway on Bhairon Marg will be closed if it also starts flooding. “We are monitoring the situation. The traffic is diverted on alternate routes,” said Yadav.