Fun on Jamia students’ minds as campus reopens

After a long wait, as their college campus has reopened, final-year students in undergraduate and postgraduate courses at Jamia Millia Islamia can’t keep calm! Old and new classmates are coming together to be on the physical campus, after almost two years, and indulging in fun activities ranging from trips and get-togethers to sharing lunches and leisurely strolls around the campus, in full gusto.

Wanting to make the most of whatever little time they have until graduation, some final year students wish they could pause the clock. “From our third semester, our classes shifted online. So it’s natural that students want to take time to bond with one another. Since colleges have reopened for us from March 2, we have been spending as much time as possible in the university premises. After classes, I go to nearby food joints with friends. Last week, we all went for a movie and shopping, after classes,” says Mohammad Shahbaz Hussain, a final-year student of MSc Mathematics with Computer Science. He adds how group studies are making a comeback, too: “I use the time in between classes to teach my friend, the subjects she is weak in. During lunch break and while strolling around the campus, we live the good old days. All of it has come back now!”

For Faris Hasan, president of a social impact consulting society in Jamia, the reopening of physical campus is an opportunity to get to know his team better. He says, “I’m excited to meet them all in person. I plan to invite all the members for a get-together at our campus. Offline meets are quite important from various perspectives. We’re still finalising which activities to conduct, and I hope these will deepen the bonds between the members.”

Trips to hill stations, as summer approaches, is ruling the minds of some. Take for instance Kartik Gupta, a fourth year student of MSc in Chemistry at Jamia. He says, “With college finally reopening, I can meet my batchmates, and this will positively impact my practical work and course work, too. And for now, what’s keeping me excited is an upcoming official department trip to Nainital! Most of my batchmates have signed up for it. Humare WhatsApp group par iski planning already start ho gayi hai.”

For most, this is a busy time, academically. But a community centre near the varsity, which has facilities such as cinema hall and fast food joints, has been a quick go-to for many students to unwind after classes or exams. Nahla Fathima U, a student of MSc Physics, shares, “We are in our fourth semester, and don’t even have two full months to study. It’s pretty hectic study wise, but the beautiful lawns of the campus make our life easy. My classmates and I sit there for hours, discussing how we missed out on a lot of our college lives. The best part is to be able to share food during lunch time. The light moments, during breaks between classes, bring build such amazing memories for us to preserve for the rest of our lives. Sometimes, my classmates play guitar, and listening to them playing it while being on campus feels life is good!”

