Funding tussle: Delhi govt can’t change assistance pattern of 12 fully funded colleges, says DU

The Delhi University (DU) administration on Monday wrote to the Delhi government saying its 12 fully funded colleges are bound to follow the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms in matters of budgeting and expenditure, and the government cannot change the pattern of assistance for releasing funds.

The move comes a day before chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to meet the principals of the 12 colleges. The principals have been asked to produce details of appointments, and surplus funds available with them.

These 12 state government-funded colleges have been at loggerheads with the Delhi government over funds for a long time. Earlier, the colleges had alleged that the government either delayed release of funds or gave “insufficient” funds, and the government alleged financial irregularities in these colleges claiming they had surplus reserves.

On Saturday, the governing bodies (GBs) of two of these colleges -- Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and the Sports Sciences, and Maharishi Valmiki College of Education -- passed a resolution stating that the pattern of assistance as suggested by the Delhi government, and not that of the UGC, will be followed for the release of grant-in-aid from the government.

But DU registrar Vikas Gupta said the Delhi government cannot change the pattern of assistance. “These colleges were established as per the norms of the UGC in 1997. All these years, the government has been providing funds to these colleges in line with the UGC norms. Now, they are saying they will decide their own assistance pattern... Also, college governing bodies cannot decide this matter on their own -- they work under the control and supervision of the DU’s executive council. They are bound to follow the rules and regulations as prescribed by the executive council.”

According to a resolution passed by the executive council-- the highest decision-making body of the varsity-- last December, the funds collected under different heads such as college development fund, hostel fund, student society fund, and admission process charges, can only be used for the purposes for which they were collected.

However, the resolution passed by the GBs of the two colleges stated that the colleges can use “surplus grant in aid” drawn and available with them for purposes such as salary, allowance and other recurring expenses.

The resolution further said these colleges cannot undertake any activity that entails a financial liability, such as making appointments, without taking prior approval from the Delhi government

DU dean of colleges Balram Pani said the university on Monday wrote to the director, directorate of higher education, raising the issue.

In its letter, the DU administration said, “The modification which has been processed by the directorate of higher education on a retrospective basis is against the law and has resulted in unnecessary and uncalled for panic and unrest among the academic fraternity in these colleges.”

“Any attempt to curtail the autonomy and financial independence of these institutions will neither be a constructive step nor legally tenable as it would vitiate the act, statues, ordinances, and guidelines of the University…” it added.

Earlier in the day, DU teachers’ association (DUTA), along with scores of students and DU principal association (DUPA), took out an “adhikar rally” from the office of DU’s acting vic-chancellor to Kejriwal’s office. DUTA also submitted a memorandum with the chief minister’s office over the alleged crises in these 12 colleges.

Delhi government spokesperson did not provide a comment despite repeated requests for one.