G-20 clean-up: MCD conducts encroachment removal drive

As part of a 15-day special clean-up drive in run up to G-20 meetings, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday conducted encroachment removal activities in all 12 zones of the corporation. The civic has launched a 15 days intensive drive along with other government agencies, for cleaning and upkeep of major roads of the city.

“Under the special drive, the central zone has conducted the drive in Govindpuri, Okhla, Sarita Vihar, Ansari Road, Daya Nand Road, Mahavir Vatika, Parda Bagh and Daryaganj areas. We have cleared encroachment along 2 km. stretch and seized 22 items. Rohini Zone has cleared 4 km road length and South Zone has seized 59 items. While demolishing 33 temporary structures,” MCD spokesperson said. Similarly, the Karol Bagh zone undertook drive along 1km area, City SP zone along 2 km stretch, Narela zone at 1.2 km.

Delhi is expected to host nine major G-20 related events in this year which will start from G-20 foreign ministers meeting on 1-2 March followed by Parliament 20 summit on 5-6 June. The rest of the seven meeting which include sherpa meeting, finance and energy ministers, central bank representatives will be held in September concluding with G-20 summit on 9-10 September.

An MCD official said that MCD will continue to undertake encroachment removal from footpaths, removal of unauthorized posters and hoardings. “The overhead cables also pose an unkept look on the roads, these cables would be managed, wherever possible by the agencies concerned. MCD has recently got overhead cables removed in Mehrauli area,” official said. MCD has stated that the 15 day drive will include clean up of the storm water drains and replacement of missing manhole covers along with redressal of the dark spots and insufficiently lit road spaces as identified by Delhi Police,” MCD spokesperson has stated.