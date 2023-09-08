G20 Summit: New Delhi streets wear deserted look due to traffic curbs

The streets in the New Delhi district, also known as the Lutyens’ Zone, wore a near-deserted look on Friday morning as traffic regulations came into effect in the national Capital for the two-day G20 Summit. The summit will take place from September 9 and 10.

The summit will take place from September 9 and 10.

With security curbs in place, people took the Delhi Metro in the New Delhi district on Friday which is a controlled zone.

Metro services across all stations, barring Supreme Court, were accessible for commuters for boarding and deboarding. However, entry and exit from only one gate were permitted at select metro stations.

Commuters travelling to the New Delhi district were also asked to furnish identity cards by security stationed outside metro stations.

Residents and those involved in essential services jobs were also asked to provide their identity cards in line with the traffic plan shared by the Delhi Police earlier.

According to Delhi traffic police, the movement of interstate buses from Rajokri border has also been stopped beginning Friday.

“Controlled Zone 1 has been implemented and consequently buses will operate only on Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi,” Delhi traffic police posted on X (Formerly Twitter), adding that interstate buses are being allowed to enter from other borders of Delhi.

While a few leaders have already arrived in the national Capital, others will be arriving on Friday.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and managing director of International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva have already arrived for the summit.

The two-day summit will be attended by US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, and Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud among other world leaders.

