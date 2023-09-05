27 feet ‘Nataraja’ statue installed at G20 venue

A 27-ft-tall bronze statue of Nataraja, weighing 20 tonne, has been installed in front of the venue at the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex in New Delhi, which will host the G20 Summit on September 9-10. The sculpture has been made using traditional casting methods. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

The sculpture has been made using traditional casting methods and “ashta dhatu”, a blend of eight metals, with copper as the primary component at 87%. Nataraja is Lord Shiva in his dynamic dance posture, called “tandava”, which in a single pose captures Shiva’s roles as creator, preserver, and destroyer.

“The artisans from Swamimalai in Kumbakonam in Tamil nadu who are renowned for their traditional expertise, have employed the time-honoured ‘lost wax’ casting process, adhering to ancient canons and measurements prescribed in the Shilpa Shastra or the science of sculpturing, which have guided the creation of Nataraja sculptures since the Chola period in the 9th century AD,” an official said, asking not to be named.

The intricate fabrication process involves several stages, including creation of a clay armature figure to serve as the support structure; application of a wax layer on top of the clay armature; addition of detailing and elaborate finishing and polishing.

Approximately 325,000 man-hours were devoted to bring the Nataraja sculpture to life, said officials. The process of wax modelling involves mixing beeswax and black dammar resin, with a touch of oil. “The skilled artisans use their hands to shape various parts of the figurine, including the torso, limbs, head, and pedestals. The mould is created using fine alluvial soil mixed with water, with subsequent layers becoming progressively thicker and coarser. The mould, containing the wax model, is dried and heated to remove the wax from the interior, resulting in the desired hollow structure,” the official quoted above said.

“The Shiva-Nataraja also features two invisible interlocked triangles, representing Shiva and Shakti, symbolising the mingling of matter and energy,” the official added.

