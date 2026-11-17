Gang used stolen health care data to sell fake drugs in Delhi; 12 held
According to police, the gang had been stealing data from a Delhi-based healthcare firm and inducing their customers to make bulk orders, then selling them fake medicines.
With the arrest of 12 people, Delhi Police on Monday said they have busted a fake call centre in west Delhi’s Pitampura who stole customers’ data from a healthcare firm and sold spurious medicines.
According to police, the gang had been stealing data from a Delhi-based healthcare firm and inducing their customers to make bulk orders, then selling them fake medicines. They operated from an office in Pitampura where they allegedly claimed to run a Unani healthcare unit, but had telecallers who called the customers and patients.
The case came to fore after customers of the healthcare firm flagged that they have been contacted by another seller. Investigators said the initial probe started with 17 complaints that the firm had received in the past few months. Further, analysis of phone numbers used by the accused led police to more than 50 complaints. The firm then filed a complaint on October 30.
“At Pitampura, they have been running the call centre for a year. But even before this, they were involved in selling fake drugs. That scam was being run under the name of another enterprise,” said an officer.
Officers aware of the case said they also found out the accused were giving fake medicines to diabetic and TB patients. “We found a man who complained that he received a call from the healthcare firm and believed it was genuine. He then ordered medicines for six months as prescribed by the doctor but after some tests, he found that his blood sugar levels had deteriorated,” added the officer.
The seized fake drugs have been sent to forensic science lab to check the formulations, police said.
“The gang used stolen data to contact customers through telecalling agents, who impersonated doctors and induced the patients to purchase medicines. The accused were also allegedly involved in processing fake orders and other activities related to the illegal call centre. Based on technical surveillance, we conducted a raid on Sunday and found 12 telecallers at an office in Shivaji Market, Pitampura. During the raid, spurious synthetic medicines and records pertaining to the operations were also recovered,” deputy commissioner of police (IFSO) Gaurav Tyagi said.
Police said the accused were caught with 40 mobile phones, laptops, fake stamps used to forge doctor’s reports and fake drugs.
“During interrogation, the medicine stock manager and accountant revealed they also have a small warehouse in Delhi where they stored fake medicines which were used to process the bulk orders. We are yet to trace this place…” said another officer.
While the main accused managed to flee, police said they held the manager, incharge of fake medicines, accountant and telecallers.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More
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