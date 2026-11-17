With the arrest of 12 people, Delhi Police on Monday said they have busted a fake call centre in west Delhi’s Pitampura who stole customers’ data from a healthcare firm and sold spurious medicines. The case came to fore after customers of the healthcare firm flagged that they have been contacted by another seller, police said.

According to police, the gang had been stealing data from a Delhi-based healthcare firm and inducing their customers to make bulk orders, then selling them fake medicines. They operated from an office in Pitampura where they allegedly claimed to run a Unani healthcare unit, but had telecallers who called the customers and patients.

The case came to fore after customers of the healthcare firm flagged that they have been contacted by another seller. Investigators said the initial probe started with 17 complaints that the firm had received in the past few months. Further, analysis of phone numbers used by the accused led police to more than 50 complaints. The firm then filed a complaint on October 30.

“At Pitampura, they have been running the call centre for a year. But even before this, they were involved in selling fake drugs. That scam was being run under the name of another enterprise,” said an officer.

Officers aware of the case said they also found out the accused were giving fake medicines to diabetic and TB patients. “We found a man who complained that he received a call from the healthcare firm and believed it was genuine. He then ordered medicines for six months as prescribed by the doctor but after some tests, he found that his blood sugar levels had deteriorated,” added the officer.

The seized fake drugs have been sent to forensic science lab to check the formulations, police said.

“The gang used stolen data to contact customers through telecalling agents, who impersonated doctors and induced the patients to purchase medicines. The accused were also allegedly involved in processing fake orders and other activities related to the illegal call centre. Based on technical surveillance, we conducted a raid on Sunday and found 12 telecallers at an office in Shivaji Market, Pitampura. During the raid, spurious synthetic medicines and records pertaining to the operations were also recovered,” deputy commissioner of police (IFSO) Gaurav Tyagi said.

Police said the accused were caught with 40 mobile phones, laptops, fake stamps used to forge doctor’s reports and fake drugs.

“During interrogation, the medicine stock manager and accountant revealed they also have a small warehouse in Delhi where they stored fake medicines which were used to process the bulk orders. We are yet to trace this place…” said another officer.

While the main accused managed to flee, police said they held the manager, incharge of fake medicines, accountant and telecallers.