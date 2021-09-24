Gang war in courtroom: Gogi among 3 shot dead

Gunmen dressed as lawyers killed notorious gangster Jitender Maan, alias Gogi, in a shocking and sensational shooting inside a courtroom in Delhi’s Rohini before police shot dead the two assailants.

At least three dozen rounds were fired by the shooters and the police team that responded.

Eyewitnesses said the judge Gagandeep Singh was seated when the shooting began in front of him. The judge and roughly a dozen others in the courtroom escaped unhurt, and the police said that the casualties were limited to the trio, but a few eyewitnesses said that one woman was injured by shrapnel.

Pranav Tayal, the deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) said the three men – Gogi and the assailants – succumbed to the gunshot wounds at the crime scene. “As Gogi was hit, the Delhi Police staff present there on escort and other duties responded in a controlled, calibrated manner and in the counter fire, both the assailants received gunshot wounds and were immobilised,” Tayal said.

The shooters are alleged to be members of the gang led by his friend-turned-rival Sunil Maan, better known as Tillu Tajpuriya. The two shooters, identified by police as Rahul Tyagi and Jagdeep (also known as Jagga), were focussed on shooting Gogi instead of the police team that shot them dead, eyewitnesses said.

People present at the court complex said premises was full of police, which made the attack a significant security lapse. “There were at least 30 police personnel, in uniform and plainclothes, in and outside this courtroom. It appeared the attackers knew there was no escape after the killing,” said RK Jha, an eyewitness lawyer.

Once close friends, Gogi and Tajpuriya turned bitter foes as they rose through the world of crime. For the last decade, both of them ran rival extortion gangs targeting people in outer Delhi and parts of Haryana.

Their rivalry has erupted in gunfights, and at least 10 of their associates have died in the past.

Police said Gogi managed to escape from police custody while being produced in a court in Haryana in 2016, and stepped up his rivalry against Tajpuriya before being arrested by the Delhi Police’s special cell last year. The most wanted criminal in Delhi until his arrest, Gogi was accused of being involved in over 30 crimes spanning murder, attempt to murder, extortion, possession of illegal arms, carjacking and land grabbing.

In March this year, Gogi’s associate Kuldeep Maan, also known Fajja, escaped police custody while being taken to GTB Hospital for treatment. Fajja was eventually gunned down by police in Rohini, and a number of police personnel accompanying Gogi to court was increased.

On Friday, a jail van with 10 police personnel from the Third Battalion and Gogi left Tihar Jail around 10.45am and reached the court in 45 minutes. He was placed in the lock-up while his documentation process was carried out.

At the court premises, another 15-20 policemen from the special cell and Rohini district police waited in plainclothes. “Gogi remained in the lock-up until he was summoned. We took him through a separate and secure route till the courtroom,” said a senior officer with the Third Battalion, which escorts prisoners to and from jail.

Around 1pm, Gogi was brought to the courtroom, about 30 minutes after another gangster Gogi once knew but was also at odds with (he too is known as Sunil Maan) was produced in the same courtroom in connection with an attempt to murder case of 2010 in which both were co-accused.

Eyewitnesses said there were about 15-17 people, including the judge, policemen and lawyers, in the courtroom at that time.

“A few minutes after Gogi was brought in, he was being produced before the judge when two men who were dressed like lawyers suddenly pulled out guns and fired at him from behind. Gogi turned around in response, but ended up getting shot repeatedly in his chest and other parts of his body,” said another eyewitness lawyer, Sunil Tomar, adding that the judge moved into his chamber soon after.

While the number of bullets received by Gogi will be known after autopsy, eyewitnesses said he was shot at least half-a-dozen times.

DCP Tayal said a case was registered in connection with the shootout and investigation has been taken up in accordance with the guidelines of the Supreme Court and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). Joint commissioner of police (northern range) is looking into the incident and is also conducting a review for further strengthening the court security.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana spoke to the chief justice of Delhi high court over the incident and advised him to talk to both police and Bar to ensure the functioning of courts is not effected, said people in the knowledge of the matter.

The issue of safety and security of court complexes and judicial personnel is already under the consideration of the Supreme Court in a batch of petitions. In the wake of violence on Friday, the matter may get prioritised next week, added the people cited above.

Chinmoy Biswal, spokesperson for the Delhi Police, said the police team immediately launched a counter offensive to kill both suspects. The shootout lasted several minutes during which policemen took shelter behind the court walls to fire from outside.

A video of the shootout showed a policeman appeared to be firing inside the courtroom before turning around to point his gun at the public – suggesting the police anticipated more assailants. Sounds heard from another 23-second video suggested that at least 10 rounds were fired in that brief period.

In Alipur village, where Gogi’s mother lives, residents spoke about the attack in hushed tones and avoided venturing near the gangster’s home. “This gang is over. Even Gogi’s close associates will move to other gangs,” said a resident Praveen, who did not give his full name.

In the courtyard at Gogi’s home, a small group of men sat silently on charpoys and plastic chairs. Most of them believe that the Delhi Police’s special cell “allowed” the attack to happen. “After Fajja’s encounter, the special cell expected Gogi to seek revenge,” said Ravinder Mann, his cousin.

The Aam Aadmi Party said the courtroom murder reflects the Delhi Police’s “incapability” in managing law and order. “This is very shocking. No such case of gang war inside the court room has happened anywhere in the country. There are cases of violence that have happened inside court premises and vicinity of courts, but never inside a courtroom, in the presence of a magistrate and lawyers. This is a big security lapse, especially when we are told that the police had inputs about a potential gang war. It exposes that the Delhi Police is incapable of ensuring safety. By bypassing all rules in the rule book, the central government has appointed one of its favourite officers as commissioner. We request the Delhi High Court to take suo motu cognisance of the matter and initiate probe against officials who are responsible for the lapse,” said AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said a security review of the court premises will be carried out. “Our officers acted swiftly and shot the two gunmen. The investigation of this case will be done by the crime branch. The officers will check the background of the people involved in the case. The person who died was involved in many heinous cases. Police will probe all aspects of the case.”