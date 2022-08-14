Gangster wanted for murder arrested after shootout in southwest Delhi

The Delhi police’s special cell on Sunday arrested a 48-year-old gangster, following a brief exchange of fire, at around 8.40am from Ghitorni village in southwest Delhi, said officials.

The gangster, Parveen Yadav alias Model, had a ₹50,000 reward in his head over a case of shootout-cum-murder of a Law student in Rohini in 2021, said police, adding that they have seized a semi-automatic pistol of .32 bore and four live cartridges, and a car from his possession.

Jasmeet Singh, deputy commissioner of police (special cell), said that Yadav, who was wanted in nearly 20 cases of murder, attempt to murder, carjacking, extortion, assault, and under the Arms Act in Delhi among others, had been hiding in Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan among other places for the past three years.

Yadav was earlier associated with the gangs of notorious criminals Rajesh Bawania, Neetu Dabodia, and Ashok Pradhan, said police. “We received a tip-off and laid a trap to nab Yadav, who was travelling from Mehrauli to Ghitorni village via Chaudhary Jagat Singh Road between 8am and 9am on Sunday, to meet his aide. When we spotted Yadav and signalled him to stop, he reversed his car and tried to flee. A police team blocked his way and asked him to surrender, but he started opening fire at the personnel, and that is when an officer fired at him... Eventually, police overpowered Yadav and nabbed him,” said DCP Singh.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Yadav at the Special Cell police station, said the DCP.