delhi news

Gautam Gambhir launches Covid-19 vaccination drive for Delhi's slum dwellers

PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 07:55 PM IST
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir speaks during a press conference. (PTI Photo)

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Sunday launched a drive for administering Covid vaccines to slum dwellers in East Delhi constituency.

The drive began at Shashi Garden slum cluster in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar in presence of Gambhir and several BJP leaders, including Delhi unit general secretary (organisation) Siddharthan.

Gambhir said free vaccination camps will also be held in other slum clusters in East Delhi.

"It is the responsibility of every citizen to fulfil the dream of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi of complete vaccination," he said.

"There is still vaccine hesitancy among the poor because of all the misleading statements and false propaganda by opposition leaders. We need to put an end to that and vaccinate everyone for a healthy society," the BJP MP said.

Under the vaccination drive, camps will be held at various slum clusters every Sunday with a target to administer Covid vaccines to 500 people, according to a statement from Gambhir's office.

Since most of the people living in slum clusters do not have smartphones, camps will also be held to register them on the CoWIN portal, it said.

The drive is being organised in collaboration with Dharamshila hospital, the statement said.

The cricketer-turned-politician is also running another vaccination camp from his office in East Delhi's Jagriti Vihar.

More than 2,500 people have already been given their first dose of Covishield at the camp, the statement added.

