TeenVaccination: Get teens vaxxed, enjoy perks online!

Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers began recently, and over 50,000 youngsters from Delhi between the ages of 15 and 18 have received their first dose. But, if you’re among those who are still in need of motivation to get vaccinated, we have good news. A number of online stores are now offering discounts to teens who have taken their first jab.

“We are giving ₹150 off on each article,” says Mansi Chawla from Rajinder Nagar, who owns an online clothing brand, Nikstwine. She adds, “I wish we could do more, but we are a small company ourselves. However, this is such a positive movement. We must try and participate in whatever way we can.”

Sleep in Style, a sleepwear brand based in west Delhi, is giving 10% off on their collection. Neha Sethi from the brand says, “Our purpose is not to drive sales but a reminder for all parents and teens who happen to come to our page, to get vaccinated. We are also personally messaging our regular clients to inform them about this offer and encouraging them to make a selection from our products that can be bought at a discount, after presenting their kids’ vaccination certificate. In fact, some of them have promised us that they will soon get their kids vaccinated and come back!”

And Buzzie Books, a Gurugram-based educational brand, will be launching a special family game, keeping the significance of vaccination in mind. It plans to arrange a giveaway for the same and 15% discount on the rest of the collection. Tanu Sharma from the brand says, “The game is called Grab It and has been designed for a family to play together. People who show the vaccination certificates of the entire family will also be able to avail the family discount. This means parents need to show their certificates, and kids need to show theirs. We also have a giveaway planned for the same, wherein only vaccinated individuals can participate.”

