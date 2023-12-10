Gurugram: Minor help stripped, beaten with a hammer; cops book three

A 13-year-old girl who was illegally hired as domestic help was allegedly beaten up, bitten by a dog, and sexually assaulted by the members of the family she worked for in the Sector 57 area in Gurugram, the Gurugram Police said on Saturday.

The mother, a Bihar native, in her complaint, said her daughter was given food only once in 48 hours.(iStock)

The girl was rescued by her mother, who told police in a complaint that her daughter’s employer would often beat her with an iron rod and a hammer, while her two sons made her strip, made her nude videos, and touched her inappropriately, police said.

It was not immediately clear if the woman’s two sons were minors or adults. The girl, who was held captive in a room with her mouth taped, was rescued on Saturday by her mother and the mother’s employer.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the woman and her two sons under sections 323 (causing hurt), 344 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insult to modesty), and 34 (common intention), among others, of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso), section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act at Sector 51 women police station.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Varun Dahiya said that they have registered the case and have initiated an investigation.

The incident came to light nearly five months after a ten-year-old girl who was employed as a domestic help by a couple at their Dwarka home allegedly brutally tortured her.

The mother, a Bihar native, in her complaint, said her daughter was given food only once in 48 hours and had her mouth taped so she could not raise an alarm, said police. Her employers used to pour acid on her hands and threatened dire consequences if she told anyone about the ordeal, the FIR said.

The mother said she got her daughter employed at the woman’s house with the help of a person who cleans vehicles in a nearby area on June 27. The girl was offered ₹9,000 as a monthly salary and was required to stay at the house. However, the mother alleged she only received the salary for the first two months. “I went to meet my daughter several times but was neither allowed to meet her nor talk to her on the phone,” said the victim’s mother. She said she could file the complaint only with the help of her employer, who accompanied her to the house where the girl was held captive.

