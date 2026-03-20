Gig workers, farmers pitch demands in pre-budget meeting with CM

A wide range of suggestions on social security, infrastructure, agriculture and worker welfare were put forward during chief minister Rekha Gupta’s pre-budget consultations on Thursday with gig workers, farmers, rural representatives and labour groups. Several representatives pushed for recognising gig workers as ‘employees’ rather than ‘partners’ and proposed setting up a dedicated task force to safeguard their interests. (Reuters/Representational image)

Gig workers stressed the need for policies to improve their working conditions and ensure social security, officials said.

A key demand was the creation of adequate parking facilities for drivers, they said, adding that gig workers also urged the government to expand EV infrastructure and offer subsidies for women to purchase electric vehicles.

On social security, participants called for linking gig workers with provident fund systems and integrating health schemes, officials said.

Several representatives pushed for recognising gig workers as ‘employees’ rather than ‘partners’ and proposed setting up a dedicated task force to safeguard their interests. Other demands included establishing rest facilities, increasing the number of public toilets, and traffic reforms.

Farmers and rural representatives sought improved irrigation facilities and rural roads, along with reforms in market systems. In addition to upgrading basic amenities, they also called for subsidies, revised circle rates for agricultural land, fair compensation mechanisms, and more effective land pooling and consolidation policies.

Labour groups highlighted issues related to social security, working conditions, timely payment of wages, healthcare and housing. They demanded labour offices in every district, increased staffing, the formation of a Labour Welfare Board, and dedicated skill development programmes.

CM Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the budget on March 24.

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