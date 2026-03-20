Gig workers, farmers pitch demands in pre-budget meeting with CM
On social security, participants called for linking gig workers with provident fund systems and integrating health schemes
A wide range of suggestions on social security, infrastructure, agriculture and worker welfare were put forward during chief minister Rekha Gupta’s pre-budget consultations on Thursday with gig workers, farmers, rural representatives and labour groups.
Gig workers stressed the need for policies to improve their working conditions and ensure social security, officials said.
A key demand was the creation of adequate parking facilities for drivers, they said, adding that gig workers also urged the government to expand EV infrastructure and offer subsidies for women to purchase electric vehicles.
On social security, participants called for linking gig workers with provident fund systems and integrating health schemes, officials said.
Several representatives pushed for recognising gig workers as ‘employees’ rather than ‘partners’ and proposed setting up a dedicated task force to safeguard their interests. Other demands included establishing rest facilities, increasing the number of public toilets, and traffic reforms.
Farmers and rural representatives sought improved irrigation facilities and rural roads, along with reforms in market systems. In addition to upgrading basic amenities, they also called for subsidies, revised circle rates for agricultural land, fair compensation mechanisms, and more effective land pooling and consolidation policies.
Labour groups highlighted issues related to social security, working conditions, timely payment of wages, healthcare and housing. They demanded labour offices in every district, increased staffing, the formation of a Labour Welfare Board, and dedicated skill development programmes.
CM Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the budget on March 24.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORSaloni Bhatia
Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.Read More
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