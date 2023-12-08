close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi shooters arrested for firing at ex-MLA’s Delhi house

Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi shooters arrested for firing at ex-MLA’s Delhi house

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 08, 2023 11:21 AM IST

CCTV footage showed two men on foot firing at the house, and the police also suspected the involvement of a third pers

Two shooters from the Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang have been arrested for firing at the Punjabi Bagh house of liquor baron and former Punjab legislator Deep Malhotra late last week, the Delhi Police said on Friday. No one was hurt in the incident.

For representational purposes only. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Special commissioner of police (crime branch) Ravindra Singh Yadav said the incident pertained to an extortion attempt. The police will share specific details of the case and reveal the identities of the arrested suspects later today.

The firing at Malhotra’s house in the West Delhi neighbourhood took place on Sunday evening. CCTV footage showed two men on foot firing at the house, and the police also suspected the involvement of a third person who was possibly waiting nearby.

The attack led to simultaneous probes by local police, the special cell and the crime branch of the Delhi Police. However, it was the crime branch that got the breakthrough that led to the arrest of the two suspects.

An investigator said that the shooters were arranged by US-based alleged gangster Goldy Brar on behalf of jailed Lawrence Bishnoi who was allegedly demanding “protection money” from Malhotra.

Malhotra is an ex-MLA from the Shiromani Akali Dal and represented the Faridkot constituency in Punjab.

