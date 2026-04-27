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Gole Market jhuggi demolition: NDMC cites police shortage, MCC for inaction; CIC raps 'vague' reply

Gole Market jhuggi demolition: NDMC cites police shortage, MCC for inaction; CIC raps 'vague' reply

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 05:09 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Central Information Commission has pulled up the New Delhi Municipal Council for a "vague and non-specific" RTI reply on demolition and alleged reconstruction of shanties near Gole Market, whereas the civic body had cited unavailability of police force and later, the Model Code of Conduct for not carrying out further action.

Gole Market jhuggi demolition: NDMC cites police shortage, MCC for inaction; CIC raps 'vague' reply

The appellant had sought details on whether around 45 "jhuggis" were demolished in March 2022 and how nearly 100 structures allegedly came up at the same site again, along with information on action taken by authorities.

However, the NDMC's central public information officer denied answering most queries, citing section 2 of the Right to Information Act.

On the issue of reconstructed jhuggis, the NDMC had said demolition action was planned but "due to unavailability of police force, proposed action for removal of reconstructed jhuggies has not been executed. Thereafter, due to enforcement of Model Code of Conduct, demolition action has been kept in abeyance".

Taking exception, Information Commissioner Vinod Kumar Tiwari noted that "the CPIO has denied information on point Nos. 1 to 3 by invoking section 2 of the RTI Act in a mechanical manner, without adequately examining whether the information sought is available on record".

It specifically instructed that on the demolition aspect, the authority must disclose "the factual position based on records, including providing the file/firm number, relevant orders, or any documentary evidence pertaining to demolition action, if available".

The commission also mandated that if any information is unavailable, "the same shall be clearly stated".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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