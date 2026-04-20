Golf Link robbery: 6 suspects flee, cops say probe on

Three days after a family was held hostage, manhandled, and robbed by a group of six men allegedly led by their recently hired domestic help in the Golf Links area, investigators aware of the case details said the accused have escaped from Delhi and searches are now being conducted in and around Uttar Pradesh. Police on Sunday said all six accused escaped through the back exit of the house. (Shutterstock)

On Thursday around 7.30pm, the owner of a liquor company, his wife, their daughter-in-law, and their grandchild were inside their house when the domestic help arrived with five accomplices and manhandled them. Police said the main accused, Sushil, was hired by the family six days before the incident. He and his aides held the family hostage and stole jewellery worth ₹25-30 lakh along with cash.

Police on Sunday said all six accused escaped through the back exit of the house and got into a grey SUV with a fake registration plate. Police suspect the gang stole the vehicle a few months ago.

“The SUV only came into our probe after some time as it was parked close to Khan Market, and the accused were mainly seen on foot. We have now found that they carried out recce two times before the incident. They knew there was a lack of CCTVs in the area and roamed freely after the incident. The lane leading to the house and the entrance has no CCTVs,” a senior police officer said.

According to police, Sushil was familiar with the layout of the house, including two entry and exit points.

A second officer said the gang arrived in the area around 7pm, got out from their car in separate groups to avoid suspicion, and waited for Sushil’s signal. They also took the businessman’s wife’s phone because she had saved Sushil’s number earlier.

Investigators have questioned and recorded statements of the elderly couple and the daughter-in-law, who suffered minor bruises near her eyes. Police have also recorded statements of five domestic staffers at the house and nearby. Two of them revealed that Sushil had acted weirdly when asked about his village, work experience, and phone number.

Locals said that following the incident, guards and staff have been asked to tighten security and take details of all visitors.

“We are not sure if the gang is using the same SUV. Maybe they have switched to another mode of transport. Searches are going on at railway stations and bus stands,” the officer added.