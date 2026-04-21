Four days after four members of a businessman’s family in Delhi’s Golf Links were held hostage and gold worth ₹25–30 lakh looted, Delhi Police on Monday said the robbery was an inside job involving the victim’s current and two former domestic helpers. Three of the accused, including a former staffer, have been arrested.

Golf Links robbery an inside job, say police; 3 held, 2 helps on the run

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Delhi Police said they have arrested the alleged mastermind along with two others from Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj. Guddu Kumar Kamat (35) and Raman Kamat (35) were picked up in Mumbai, while Amit Singh was arrested during raids in Kasganj. Raman had earlier worked as a domestic staffer at the victim’s house.

Police said Guddu is the mastermind of the robbery. He had asked Rahul, Sushil and Raman to work at the house one by one so nobody would suspect them and they could collect information.

Police said two other domestic staffers are on the run.

According to the police, all three started working at the household one after another recently, to study its layout, routines and vulnerabilities and passed on information to other gang members to successfully commit the robbery.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the gang is also involved in a similar robbery case in Noida in February 2025, where a woman in Sector 61 was held hostage in her house allegedly by her domestic help and his associates and robbed of ₹60 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the gang is also involved in a similar robbery case in Noida in February 2025, where a woman in Sector 61 was held hostage in her house allegedly by her domestic help and his associates and robbed of ₹60 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said teams have arrested three key men on Sunday night. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said teams have arrested three key men on Sunday night. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The complainant had told us that their domestic help Sushil, who was employed just four to days prior to the robbery, opened the main gate of the residence and facilitated the entry of his five to six accomplices.The accused entered the house, threatened the victims and looted jewellery and valuables, including some cash,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The complainant had told us that their domestic help Sushil, who was employed just four to days prior to the robbery, opened the main gate of the residence and facilitated the entry of his five to six accomplices.The accused entered the house, threatened the victims and looted jewellery and valuables, including some cash,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Investigators said the gang later split into three groups to evade police and escaped in different directions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said the gang later split into three groups to evade police and escaped in different directions. {{/usCountry}}

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A senior investigator said, “We found that Sushil was hired on Raman’s recommendation. Raman left the job three days before the incident. We started looking for Raman and Sushil and learnt that Raman was suggested by another staffer, identified as Rahul, who left the job 10–15 days before the robbery. Our probe revealed that all three men know each other. Their social media activity indicated that they were in Mumbai, and our teams were sent there.”

Police said the accused took up work at construction sites near Versova in Mumbai to evade arrest, but were tracked through technical surveillance. “One of the accused contacted an aide in Delhi and was apprehended with the help of surveillance,” the officer said.

Police said Guddu is also involved in the Noida heist and at least six similar robbery cases in Delhi and Mumbai. “He worked as a domestic servant at various places and used this background to identify vulnerable households,” said the DCP.

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“Raman is also involved in similar criminal activities and had been employed at the victim’s house a few days before the incident,” the DCP added.

Police said a team under ACP Santan Singh Rawat collected footage from over 100 CCTV cameras nearby and analysed social media activities and found that all the suspects fled the crime scene on foot and later got into a grey coloured Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

The team found that the gang split up after the robbery, with some members fleeing to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, while others boarded a train to Mumbai.

“Raids were conducted in UP’s Kasganj and another accused, Amit SIngh, was held. He is an auto-lifter and is found involved in 19 criminal cases. He was specifically roped in by the gang for providing help with the Ertiga,”added the DCP, adding the further probe is underway and more arrests are likely soon.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Jignasa Sinha Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

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