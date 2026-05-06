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Government revises Delhi Arogya Kosh's guidelines, prioritises availability of beds for EWS

Government revises Delhi Arogya Kosh's guidelines, prioritises availability of beds for EWS

Published on: May 06, 2026 08:16 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi government has revised the implementation guidelines under the Delhi Arogya Kosh scheme to streamline referrals and improve transparency, while prioritising timely medical treatment access for economically weaker patients, officials said on Wednesday.

Government revises Delhi Arogya Kosh's guidelines, prioritises availability of beds for EWS

Under the revised directives issued by the Directorate General of Health Services , authorities have been asked to first assess the availability of free Economically Weaker Section beds in identified private hospitals before referring patients for planned surgeries or treatment under the scheme.

The government has also directed hospitals to prioritise the use of imaging facilities available in government-run institutions. Referrals for imaging services under the Delhi Arogya Kosh will now be allowed only if the required facility is unavailable in government hospitals or cannot be provided within the prescribed three-day timeframe, the officials said.

Another key change mandates verification of existing medical coverage under schemes such as the Delhi Government Employees Health Scheme , Central Government Health Scheme or any other insurance cover before processing referrals under DAK.

The health department has directed all concerned authorities and hospitals to strictly comply with the revised implementation framework and warned that non-compliance would be viewed seriously.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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