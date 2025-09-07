Govt announces 1,200 units free electricity for Ramlila committees

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday announced free electricity of up to 1,200 units for organisers of Ramlila and Durga Puja celebrations in Delhi, saying the move was aimed at supporting the Capital’s cultural and religious traditions. Chief minister Rekha Gupta and ministers, during the meeting with representatives of Durga Puja and Ramlila committees at the Delhi Secretariat on Saturday. (Rekha Gupta - X)

Addressing representatives of festival committees at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta said each Ramlila and Durga Puja committee will receive 1,200 units of power at no cost for their events.

The meeting was attended by ministers Ashish Sood and Kapil Mishra, senior officials, and members of festival committees. Gupta added that all no-objection certificates (NOCs) required from agencies such as the DDA, MCD, Delhi Jal Board, fire services, and others will now be issued under a single-window system through district magistrates.

The government has also reduced the security deposit for land allocation from ₹20 per sq m to ₹15, while electricity connection deposits have been cut by 25%. A six-member committee has been set up to address festival-related issues, and the chief minister said comprehensive arrangements will be made for sanitation, fogging, medical aid, fire safety, police deployment, and traffic management.

This year, Ramlila performances will begin on September 22 and conclude on Dussehra on October 2. Around 600 Ramlilas are staged in the city every year, of which nearly 100 are large-scale productions.

Gupta urged organisers to use the platform for public awareness campaigns. “Messages on environmental issues and appeals in the interest of the nation should be conveyed to the public, either before the performance begins or at its conclusion,” she said.

She also asked committees to hold medical camps, cleanliness drives, and awareness programmes under the Seva Pakhwada, which will run from September 17 — Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday — to October 2, Gandhi Jayanti.

“One day during Ramlila and Durga Puja celebrations will be dedicated to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Seva Pakhwada is not just a formality. It will ensure that the people of Delhi truly experience the benefits of public welfare schemes. This initiative is a tribute to Prime Minister Modi’s lifelong dedication and selfless service to the nation,” Gupta said.