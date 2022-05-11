Govt approves budget for road projects in east and west Delhi
The Delhi government on Tuesday approved two key flyover/elevated corridor projects, to be built at a cumulative cost of ₹724 crore, to decongest arterial roads in east and west Delhi.
Both projects have been cleared by the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure Centre (UTTIPEC) and were awaiting the financial nod for work to commence.
The expenditure finance committee chaired by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia gave financial approval for the construction of an elevated corridor between Punjabi Bagh flyover and Raja Garden flyover at a cost of ₹352 crore and a flyover between Anand Vihar overbridge and Apsara Border at a cost of ₹372 crore.
After the meeting, Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said, “Lakhs of commuters will benefit from the construction of these flyovers. These projects will eliminate traffic problems by increasing the capacity of existing roads and make them safer.” He added that since these projects are vital for decongesting traffic, they shall be completed within 18 months.
A senior government official said since both an Interstate Bus Terminus and a railway station are located in Anand Vihar, the area serves as an important transit location for the city. “The road is also the main route from north-east Delhi to Ghaziabad and Noida. Owing to these reasons, the traffic load there has increased significantly and a flyover will make the flow smoother,” the official said, asking not to be named.
The public works department (PWD) will develop a six-lane flyover between Anand Vihar railway overbridge and Apsara border, the official said. Besides easing the traffic flow on the busy stretch by allowing non-destined traffic to bypass the three key intersections of Ramprastha, Vivek Vihar and Raghunath Mandir, the project will also benefit residents of Anand Vihar, Ramprastha Colony, Vivek Vihar, Surajmal Vihar, Yojana Vihar and Shrestha Vihar who currently waste a considerable amount of time navigating through snarls.
A study commissioned by the PWD has shown that 70% of traffic on this corridor is non-destined -- vehicles merely passing through the area -- while only 30% is local. The project intends to provide a six-lane elevated alternative by extending the Anand Vihar railway overbridge, thereby bypassing the three intersections, and keeping local traffic to the ground level while non-destined traffic takes the flyover.
PWD also plans to provide two ramps before Ramprastha and Vivek Vihar intersections to facilitate local traffic, official associated with the project said. “At surface level, the corridor improvement project will also include non-motorised vehicle lanes(for e-rickshaws, rickshaws and bicycles), and wider footpath for pedestrians. Other pedestrian facilities such as resting benches, tactile pavers, modification of footpath incline and provisions for wheelchair movement have also been added to the plan,” the official said. UTTIPEC had approved the project in September 2018.
West Delhi corridor
The second project will come up on the arterial Ring Road between Raja Garden flyover and Punjabi Bagh flyover, a government official said. “Commuters on this stretch battle heavy traffic during peak hours. The one-way flyovers and low-capacity intersections lead congestion creating problems for both commuters and residents of nearby colonies. In such a situation, a corridor development between Raja Garden flyover and Punjabi Bagh flyover will help ease the traffic flow and bring relief to lakhs of interstate commuters daily,” the official quoted above said.
The project will involve development of a six-lane elevated corridor from the ESI Hospital to the existing Club Road one-way flyover. “We will be expanding the Club Road half flyover from two lanes to six lanes while the existing Moti Nagar half flyover will be expanded from two lanes to six lanes, facilitating two-way traffic,” official said.
UTTIPEC had cleared the project in December 2020 and once ready, It is expected to decongest Ring Road and improve its carrying capacity. It will help provide signal-free movement from Dhaula Kuan to Azadpur on the Ring Road.
A second PWD official said the length of the existing flyover at the Club Road intersection will also be increased from the its current 600 metres to about 1.5km, to extend up to the ESI Hospital.
It also incorporates shifting of existing subway ramps near ESI Hospital towards the service road and development of RCC drains, footpaths, strengthening and beautification of existing roads. Both projects were awaiting financial nod from the government for the past several years.
Former Congress city chief made BJP North Indian cell head
Mumbai Ahead of the BMC elections, one of the richest civic bodies in the country, Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Kripashankar Singh as the in-charge of the Maharashtra North Indian cell of the party. Singh, a former state minister and chief of the Mumbai unit of Congress until he joined the BJP, is expected to play an active role to swing the north Indian votes in favour of the party.
Covid cases in UP slightlydown, but one death
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh reported 278 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday, 27 less from Monday's 305, according to the data from the state health department. One death was reported in Hardoi. There are 1496 active Covid cases in state, majority being in home isolation. Gautam Buddha Nagar reported 116 cases, Ghaziabad 71, Lucknow 16, Agra 13 and Varanasi 11. Till now, state has reported 2076858 Covid cases and 23511 deaths. Fifteen districts have zero active cases.
0.5 million adult beneficiaries in Pune yet to take second vax dose
PUNE Over 0.5 million eligible beneficiaries in the city are yet to take the second dose of the vaccine. While some respond positively, others do not feel the need to take the second dose. Despite the third wave, the response for vaccination was temporary until the number of new cases were rising. The mandatory gap period for the second dose of Covishield is about 84 days and for Covaxin and Corbevax is 28 days.
Yasin Malik pleads guilty to terror activities in J&K
New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chief Mohammad Yasin Malik on Tuesday pleaded guilty to all charges in a case related to terror funding and secessionist activities in the Kashmir Valley in 2017. The maximum punishment for these offences is life imprisonment.
Mega health push: UP to set up health parks, improve infra
The Uttar Pradesh government will set up six Dhanwantri Mega Health Parks in various districts with an investment of around ₹30,000 crore, a state government spokesperson said. The mega health parks will make the state self-reliant in the production of medical equipment and medicines. Under the Maharishi Sushruta Health Infrastructure Mission, the health infrastructure in the state will be improved with the investment of ₹10,000 crore, he said.
