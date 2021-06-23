Govt, civic bodies join hands to ensure smooth transition of students

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The move comes after government schools faced several challenges in tracking such students last year as their admissions were done virtually due to the closure of schools in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
By Fareeha Iftikhar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021
Every year, around 170,000 students move from municipal schools that offer education only up to Class 5 to government schools in Class 6.(HT File Photo )

The Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) and the Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCDs) on Tuesday joined hands to track each student who transitioned from corporation schools to government ones in Class 6 this year.

Every year, around 170,000 students move from municipal schools that offer education only up to Class 5 to government schools in Class 6.

Owing to the pandemic, the induction of such students is happening online this year as well, on the basis of names sent by municipal schools. As per the official data, only 76% of the students who transferred from municipal schools last year could be traced.

On June 8, Hindustan Times reported that the Delhi government was planning to collaborate with the three civic bodies to track and trace Class 6 students who were transferred to DoE-run schools.

Education minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday chaired a meeting with the municipal commissioners of North, South, and East Delhi corporations on the matter.

During the meeting, Sisodia asked the three corporations to provide the correct contact details of transferred students. “Last year, only about 30-35% of students’ phone numbers were correct. So, a large number of students could not get the worksheets or participate in the semi-online classes. Government school teachers made special efforts to ascertain the whereabouts of these children and, eventually, 76% of students enrolled in Class 6,” the government said in a statement.

“We should ensure that students transitioning from MCD to DoE schools get the same emotional and learning support as other classes,” Sisodia said.

Initially, government schools will try to contact students and in case their phone numbers are found to be incorrect, the municipal teachers will try to find out the correct details with the help of their other students, the government statement said.

MCD officials said they have also been asked to provide details of students who have not been attending online classes or visiting schools to collect worksheets. “Together, we will make efforts to trace them,” said a senior official of the east civic body’s education department.

