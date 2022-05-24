Govt draws out plan to beautify Delhi’s gardens and parks
Environment minister Gopal Rai on Monday said the Delhi government has adopted the ‘Green Park Green Delhi’ theme to beautify the city’s parks and gardens under the chief minister’s park beautification scheme, and has selected coordinators and heads at the assembly, district and state level for executing the project in coordination with residents’ welfare associations (RWAs).
The decision was taken after a high-level meeting held earlier in the day between the environment minister, Delhi MLAs and officials from the Delhi Parks and Gardens Society (DPGS). Rai said the process through which RWAs can participate in this scheme and help the government maintain parks was discussed in detail, with each legislator informed about the parks requiring attention in their respective areas.
“In the first phase, a survey of about 11,500 parks -- of the 16,828 parks in Delhi -- has been completed by 70 teams of the DPGS. Among them, it was found that around 6,345 parks are not being maintained,” said Rai, adding that for the beautification and development of these parks, a financial assistance of ₹2.55 lakh per acre will be given to each RWA by the DPGS, with an additional ₹1 lakh per acre to be given for development and maintenance of new parks. “Alongside that, keeping in mind the water (shortage) problem, ₹3.50 lakh per acre will also be given to RWAs for installation of sewage treatment plants (for recycling water),” said Rai.
The minister said to avail of this scheme, RWAs needed to file an online application, highlighting the park that they wish to help maintain. “The RWA will have to get registered on the Delhi government’s e-district portal, and once their eligibility has been verified, all the required documents will also be uploaded,” said Rai, adding that the new appointments made at the district and assembly level will help provide RWAs’ the required training.
“Under this scheme, to help the general public in the development of Delhi’s parks and in the process of online application and for training purposes, we will have one in-charge in every assembly, one observer in every two assemblies and two coordinators at the state level,” he said.
-
Delhi govt to install external defibrillators in public places
New Delhi: To ensure quick medical attention to patients experiencing sudden cardiac arrests in public places, the Delhi government is planning to install automated external defibrillators — a medical device designed to analyse the heart rhythm and restore it to normal through controlled electric shocks — in crowded areas like bus stops, marketplaces and railway stations, with officials saying that teams will soon begin a mapping exercise to identify possible locations to install the devices.
-
Activists flag PMC’s ‘biased’ anti-encroachment campaign
Pune: Civic activists have raised concerns over Pune Municipal Corporation's alleged partisan approach towards the anti-encroachment drive. Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar ordered the anti-encroachment drive early March after taking over as PMC administrator. Kumar said the banners, sit-outs by political parties are illegal and come under the anti-encroachment drive. Many sit-outs constructed by political patronage across the city are an inconvenience to pedestrians. Nationalist Congress Party corporator from Dhankawdi, Vishal Tambe agreed that some of the sit-outs are illegal.
-
Delhi: Scientist falls to death from Shastri Bhawan
New Delhi: A 55-year-old scientist employed in the Union ministry of electronics and information technology died after allegedly falling from the seventh floor of Shastri Bhawan in central Delhi on Monday afternoon, with police suspecting that it may be a case of death by suicide. Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said that the police control room received a call at around 3pm, stating that a person had jumped from Shastri Bhawan building.
-
‘Jail officials took away mosquito net’: Gautam Navlakha approaches NIA court
Human rights activist Gautam Navlakha, who has been arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon violence case, has approached the special National Investigation Agency court seeking a mosquito net, alleging that the net he was using was taken away by the prison authorities. Navlakha's partner Sahba Hussain said on the recommendation of the hospital, Navlakha was provided with a net.
-
Delhi: Rain leads to power outages in several parts
With heavy rain and strong winds lashing Delhi on Monday morning, several areas of the city faced power outages, which the distribution companies (discoms) said were either due to them switching off supply as a preventive measure or on account of trees/branches falling on overhead electricity lines and poles. TPDDL, which caters to north Delhi, said heavy rain and thunderstorm affected power supply in several parts of its jurisdictional area.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics