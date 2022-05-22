Monkey-proof butterfly conservatory opens in North Delhi Ridge
On International Biodiversity Day, a butterfly conservatory was inaugurated at the Kamla Nehru Biodiversity Park in north Delhi, designed to keep out monkeys, which have a strong population in the Northern Ridge.
After measuring the wing span of the largest butterfly found in Delhi, the entire conservatory — spread over an area of 672 sqm — has been covered with a wire-mesh based cage, which will allow butterflies to move in and out freely, while preventing monkeys from entering or trampling flowering plants.
Already, 65 different butterfly species have been sighted at the Biodiversity Park, which is run by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), with the conservatory created in order to increase the count of these butterfly species.
Park officials say among the common sightings are butterflies such as the Plain Tiger, Striped Tiger, Common Gull, Pioneer, White Orange Tip and Yellow Orange Tip, while the rare species include the Great Eggfly Butterfly and the Red Pierrot.
Faiyaz Khudsar, scientist in-charge at the Yamuna Biodiversity Park (YBP) in north Delhi said this set-up allows more such butterfly conservatories to be set up in areas dominated by monkeys, which otherwise make it difficult to grow new plants.
“In normal cases, the plants being grown would get trampled, or eaten. We therefore had to find a solution that allowed butterflies and birds to enter and exit freely, but one that kept out monkeys,” said Khudar.
A mixture of nectar-bearing plants as well as host plants for different butterfly species have both been planted inside the conservatory. These include Ricinus communis (Arand), Acacia leucophleoa (Reonj), Carissa carandus (karaunda), Capparis sepiaria (Hins), Passiflora edulis (Passion flower) and Cuphea hyssopifolia (Cuphea) among others, while nectar-bearing species such as Hamelia patens (Hamelia), Gardenia jasminoides (Gardenia), Indigophera Tinctorea (Neel) and Ixora coccinea (Ixora) are also present inside. “We have also planted some species outside the conservatory, in order to attract butterflies towards the conservatory,” said Khudsar.
The conservatory was inaugurated on Sunday by DDA vice-chairman Manish Gupta, who was also the chief guest for International Biodiversity Day at the park. The other guests included Rajeev K Tiwari, principal commissioner, DDA and professor Monika Kaul from Hansraj College.
“Three-storeyed forests at DDA’s biodiversity parks are slowly becoming the lifeline of Delhi. For a sustainable future, one needs to reduce our consumption and invest in the creation of more such biodiversity parks,” he said.
Professor CR Babu, project in-charge of DDA’s biodiversity parks said more such conservation projects and biodiversity parks were needed across the country to meet this year’s International Day for Biodiversity theme of ‘Building a Shared Future for all life.’
-
Delhi: Cloudy skies, strong winds keep temperature down
Temperatures across Delhi dipped further on Sunday as cloudy skies and strong easterly winds kept the Capital's maximum under check, in what has been some respite from the punishing heatwaves over the past few weeks. Safdarjung, which is considered to be representational for the city's weather, recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius (C) on Sunday – a degree below normal for this time of the year and three lower than Saturday's maximum.
-
Gurugram records drop in temperatures; rain, overcast likely today
Gurugram and parts of Haryana are likely to witness light rain, cloudy weather, and thunderstorms on Monday. This is due to a cyclonic circulation that has developed over northeast Rajasthan, Punjab, and adjoining areas, said weather experts on Sunday. According to the India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh, parts of Haryana and Punjab will receive moderate rainfall, after which the weather will remain dry.
-
Work on 45km peripheral road along Asola Bhatti to begin next month
Work on a 45km long peripheral road along the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in south Delhi may begin by the end of next month as the Delhi government has given its approval to a plan of constructing a road, which will act both as a patrol passage and a 'loop' corridor for tourists, said officials in the know of the matter.
-
AAP alleges desilting not done, Delhi may face flooding
Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak on Sunday said that the municipal corporations under the BJP-rule have failed to clean the city drains in time for monsoon, and added that capital may face waterlogging again due to choked drains. The spokesperson of the unified MCD, Amit Kumar, said the corporation has been working on war footing and 66% of desilting work has been completed with removal of 60,000 tonnes of waste.
-
Delhi: Subsidy to buy e-cycles likely to be available from next week
People of Delhi may be able to get up to ₹15,000 subsidy on e-cycles as the state government is going to release operational guidelines for subsidy payment next week, said officials in the know of the matter on Sunday. The subsidies will be given only to those, who are residents of Delhi. E-cycles can be largely categorised as passenger or cargo cycles. They are powered by chargeable batteries and have battery-assisted pedalling.
