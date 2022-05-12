Govt extends anti-open burning campaign by another month: Minister
New Delhi:Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said that the government will extend its anti-open burning campaign by a month until June 13.
This will be the campaign’s second phase.Rai said that as part of the campaign’s first phase-- which lasted from April 12 to May 12-- government officials inspected 5,241 sites, and issued 23 notices and challans and prosecuted six people.
“The first phase of the anti-open burning campaign launched under the summer action plan, which was released on April 11, against pollution (which includes 13 other focus areas, including an anti-dust campaign) is coming to an end now. In view of the large number of cases of open burning in Delhi, we have issued instructions to extend the anti-open burning campaign for another month,” Rai said, adding that during the first phase, 500 teams comprising officials from 10 government departments monitored sites and took action to prevent incidents of open burning in Delhi 24x7.
“Based on their inspections, reports are also sent to the environment department on a regular basis. In addition, the corporations have been directed to take all necessary procedures to prevent fires at landfills,” Rai added.
He said the Green Delhi app has received 374 open burning-related complaints since April 12, the first day of the campaign, and 347 have been resolved so far.
“The government has been effective in curbing incidences of open burning in Delhi and meting out harsh punishment as a result of this campaign. This effort will continue to play a significant part in the improvement of Delhi’s environment and pollution control in the future,” he added.
