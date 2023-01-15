Govt firm on doubling farmers’s income, says Sitharaman

The Narendra Modi-led government is firm on doubling farmers’ income, continuing to provide amenities to aspiring middle class, giving necessary support to the poor through budgetary means, and focussing on capital expenditure for asset creation, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday, adding that the Indian economy has transformed from being in the “fragile five” in 2013 to a shining star today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On a question on whether the scrapping of three farm laws would hamper farmers’ interests in the long run, Sitharaman said in Hindi: “No, I don’t think so. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been firm on matters related to farmers’ welfare and all [reform] works will continue. There is no probability of looking back. Because income has to double… doubling of farmers’ income… there will not be any obstruction on this.”

She was hinting that the withdrawal of the farm laws will not deter the Modi government from undertaking policy measures to double farmers’ income. “Actually, doubling ka kaam aachhi raftar me chal raha hai [actually, work to double the farmers’ income is continuing in good pace],” she said. She said the laws were framed after proper consultations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In her conversation, she said there are some non-governmental foreign organisations that try to malign India’s position by spreading falsehood through surveys. Foreign organisations that come up with such indices using secondary impressions are not government organisations, she said. Such indices are often used to target the Indian government with biased approach, questionable data and prejudices.

On a question related to sops for the middle-class in the Budget during the interaction, Sitharaman said: “I cannot speak on the coming Budget. And, I’m also from the middle-class... I’m able to understand pressures of the middle-class. I identify myself with middle-class, so I know. But, I would also like to put forth works done so far by the government on this matter.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Till now, there is no new tax on the middle-class [in previous five Budgets]… Second, salary up to ₹5 lakh [per annum] is tax-free,” she said, counting other accomplishments of the government such as Metros in 27 cities and money allocated for 100 smart cities for ease of living.

“Yes, more can be done. Certainly, more can be done for the middle-class. Yes, the number of middle-class in this country is becoming big,” she said, adding that the work for them will continue.

The minister said the Modi government has been raising the outlay on capital expenditure in each Budget since 2020, hinting that the process of asset creation will continue in the upcoming Budget (for 2023-24). In her previous Budget for 2022-23, Sitharaman raised capital expenditure by 35% to ₹7.5 lakh crore, triggering a multiplier effect on the economy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minister said political parties must not promise freebies for votes alone, but poll promises must be based on correct assessment of resources and the same should reflect in the Budget. On India’s trade with Pakistan, which is facing shortages of essential commodities, Sitharaman said Islamabad never offered the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to India and economic relations with Pakistan have suffered since the Pulwama terror attack in 2019.