Govt launches crackdown against vehicles with HSRPs

New Delhi: The Delhi government has launched a crackdown against vehicles plying without a proper registration number, especially those without a valid high security registration plate (HSRP), announced on Tuesday that violators will be fined ₹5,000 as first offence and ₹10,000 as second offence along with imprisonment which could go up to one year.

In another order, the state transport department also wrote to all the neighbouring states such as Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, urging them to ply only BS-VI complaint buses on their Delhi routes to curb pollution.

“The NGT has already directed that diesel vehicles of more than 10 years life will not be allowed to ply in NCR. It is important to mention that the public transport in Delhi has been

switched completely to CNG, while buses plying from other States to NCT of Delhi continue to use diesel. For achieving a tangible result in respect of control on pollution efforts of all the stakeholders including the neighbouring States are needed. Therefore, I seek your support to deal with the problem of vehicular pollution by deploying only BS VI complaint buses destined to Delhi w.e.f.01.10.2022,” read the letter written to Haryana by OP Mishra, special Commisioner (operations), transport.

