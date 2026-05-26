Police arrested two men who allegedly fired at and stabbed staffers of a government liquor shop during a robbery attempt in central Delhi’s Paharganj on Saturday, police said on Monday

Govt liquor vend staff shot, stabbed during robbery bid in Paharganj

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Police identified the suspects as Monty and Harsh Gola, both aged 24 and residents of Paharganj.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said the incident occurred in RG Complex around 10.15pm on Saturday, and the two were arrested from Uttar Pradesh within hours.

According to police, the two entered the shop to rob it, but the plan went awry after the salesmen fought back. “During the scuffle, one suspect allegedly fired four rounds, one of which struck a 37-year-old salesman in the chest. Simultaneously, the other allegedly stabbed another 34-year-old salesman, causing serious injuries,” Singh said.

Police said the accused snatched a third employee’s wallet, containing ₹1,500 and identity documents, before fleeing on a motorcycle.

They, however, failed to rob the shop’s cash, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the beat constable, who was on patrol nearby, rushed to the scene after receiving information and shifted both injured men to the Lady Hardinge Medical College. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the beat constable, who was on patrol nearby, rushed to the scene after receiving information and shifted both injured men to the Lady Hardinge Medical College. {{/usCountry}}

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DCP Singh said the investigators scanned CCTV footage, analysed technical evidence and used local intelligence to apprehend the suspects.

“The team tracked the suspects to Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh and a chase followed. The two were arrested the same night,” Singh said.

Police recovered the firearm, the knife, and the bike allegedly used by the suspects.

Both injured salesmen, residents of Mandawali, are currently stable and undergoing treatment, officers said.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act has been registered at Paharganj police station, and further investigation is underway, police said.