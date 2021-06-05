Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi News
delhi news

Govt, private offices can open in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal

According to Delhi chief minister Kejriwal, government offices can function at 100% capacity for Group-A officers and 50% for officers below Group-A. Private offices, he said, can open at 50% capacity though work from home (WFH) should be preferred.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 05, 2021 02:10 PM IST
A deserted look of Delhi's Connaught Place during Aprils weekend lockdown (ANI).

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday both government and private offices can open in the city, as he announced relaxations for several other sectors to further unlock the Covid-19 induced lockdown, which came into effect on April 19.

“The lockdown will continue but some more sectors will be allowed to open,” Kejriwal said in a virtual press conference.” Government offices will function at 100% capacity for Group-A officers and 50% for officers below Group-A, the chief minister said. He also said those rendering essential services will work at 100% capacity, adding that the heads of department (HoDs) will determine what constitutes “essential services.”

Private offices, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor said, will be allowed to work with 50% workforce but added it would be better if work from home is the preferred method of working. “Private offices should try to stagger their timings,” Kejriwal also said.

Opening of malls and markets from 10am-8pm on an odd-even basis and those of standalone shops on all days, Delhi Metro services at 50% capacity were among other exemptions announced by the Delhi chief minister who also said status quo shall be maintained on all other activities. Construction work and factories were the first two sectors to be exempted from the lockdown and resumed operations from May 31.

In the last 24 hours, Kejriwal said, the Capital saw around 400 fresh Covid-19 infections – down from 523 a day ago—with a positivity rate of 0.5%. As of June 4, Delhi’s Covid-19 tally stood at 1,428,449 including 1,395,892 recoveries, 24,497 active cases and 8,060 active cases, as per the latest health department bulletin.

Topics
delhi news arvind kejriwal unlock guidelines
