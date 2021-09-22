Govt school teachers’ body calls for action against Class 11 student who attacked teacher

Three days after a Class 11 student of a government school attacked a teacher with a rod, the Government School Teacher’s Association (GSTA) wrote to the education department asking that the student’s name be struck off the rolls and measures be taken to safeguard teachers.

Condemning the incident, the teachers’ association wrote to the deputy director of education, West B, on Monday, and said that it was imperative that the safety of teachers be prioritised while formulating policy. “Teachers’ safety and security must be at the forefront of policy formulation for the smooth functioning of the teaching-learning activities in educational institutions. Measures must be carried out to foil the reoccurrence of such incidents in future,” said GSTA in the letter. The association also sought that the teacher who was attacked be considered on duty till he recovers completely.

Vikrant (who goes by his first name), a teacher at Government Boys Senior Secondary School in Baprola, was attacked with an iron rod by a student on school premises during school hours last Saturday. The 21-year-old student, who had failed twice, was arrested, while the teacher is being treated. Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Parminder Singh said that a case had been registered at Ranhola police station. “The teacher was sitting in the staffroom along with his colleague, when the student, Lalit, attacked him with an iron pipe and injured him,” said Singh.

In the letter, the GSTA also pointed out that this was not the first time that a teacher had been attacked. The association wrote that another teacher at Government Boys Senior Secondary School, Nangloi, was allegedly killed by his students in 2016.

Anju Kumar Ahlawat, district secretary (West B), GSTA, said that teachers needed to be reassured that they will not be attacked as they impart their duties. Ahlawat said that the Delhi government could deploy police personnel for the safety of students and teachers just like it had provided marshals in DTC buses. “Teachers need assurance that they will not be harmed or attacked while doing their job. The government can depute police personnel or security guards along the lines of marshals in buses. These incidents will reduce drastically if security personnel are deployed within schools,” said Ahlawat.