The Delhi government has approved the engagement of an expert consultant to conduct a comprehensive structural safety and stability assessment of the Signature Bridge and prepare a long-term maintenance roadmap for the landmark structure over the Yamuna at Wazirabad, officials said on Thursday.

Govt to hire consultant to assess Signature Bridge safety, stability

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According to an official, the Public Works Department (PWD) has granted administrative approval for the appointment a consultant at a cost of ₹17.5 lakh during the 2026-27 financial year. The consultancy will undertake a detailed structural audit of the bridge and develop a maintenance methodology covering preventive, periodic and long-term upkeep measures, officials said.

According to officials, the study will assess the bridge’s structural safety and stability in accordance with approved standards and codes and recommend measures for ensuring its continued serviceability. The consultant’s deliverables will be scrutinised by PWD officials before acceptance, officials added.

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said the move was aimed at ensuring the safety and longevity of one of the Capital’s most recognisable landmarks.

“The Signature Bridge is one of Delhi’s most iconic structures, and its safety cannot be taken for granted. Unfortunately, no structural audit was conducted in over seven years under the previous government. We are now initiating a comprehensive structural safety assessment through an expert consultant,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} The minister said the study would not only identify maintenance and repair requirements but also examine the feasibility of making the bridge’s slanting lifts operational for public use. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister said the study would not only identify maintenance and repair requirements but also examine the feasibility of making the bridge’s slanting lifts operational for public use. {{/usCountry}}

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The development follows internal evaluations carried out after the department took over maintenance from the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC). The corporation had earlier cited budgetary constraints in meeting long-term upkeep requirements beyond the initial three-year period that it was funded for.

The elevated bridge opened for public use in 2018 and is Delhi’s first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge. It connects Wazirabad to Karawal Nagar and Bhajanpura in east Delhi and provides strategic connectivity to the Outer Ring Road, Loni in Ghaziabad, Rajinder Nagar, and northeast and central parts of the national capital. The structure was constructed at an estimated cost of about ₹1,518.37 crore by the DTTDC and PWD took over the maintenance responsibilities last year.