Govt to launch fellowship programmes in archives, archaeology

New Delhi: The Delhi government will introduce two research fellowship programmes in archives and archaeology to document and study the Capital’s archaeological heritage, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

The programmes will be implemented by the Department of Delhi Archives and the Department of Archaeology. (Representative photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The programmes will be implemented by the Department of Delhi Archives and the Department of Archaeology.

The fellowship in archives has been designed to promote advanced research, improve archival management practices, support digitisation and enhance public access to historically significant records preserved by the Department of Delhi Archives.

“The fellowship will cover seven thematic areas, including records management, conservation and preservation of archival material, digitisation, dissemination of information, microfilming and reprography, research and publication, and oriental languages such as Urdu and Persian,” the statement read.

Every year, the department will engage 15 fellows, comprising 10 senior research fellows receiving ₹50,000 per month and five junior research fellows receiving ₹25,000 per month.

Under the Department of Archaeology, 12 fellows will be selected annually, including six senior fellows and six junior fellows specialising in archaeology and conservation. Senior fellows will receive ₹50,000 per month, while junior fellows ₹25,000.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Research under the archaeology fellowship will focus on the earliest settlements in the Delhi Ridge and the Yamuna basin, the painted greyware culture, ancient Delhi, the Indraprastha era, trade routes, the conservation of monuments, the digitalisation of records, climate change, community engagement, and the protection of heritage sites. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Research under the archaeology fellowship will focus on the earliest settlements in the Delhi Ridge and the Yamuna basin, the painted greyware culture, ancient Delhi, the Indraprastha era, trade routes, the conservation of monuments, the digitalisation of records, climate change, community engagement, and the protection of heritage sites. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The department will also encourage research on late Harappan sites, including Mandoli and Bhorgarh, and explore the possibility of identifying additional sites linked to the Indus Valley civilisation.

The eligibility, application, and selection procedures will be notified following the launch of the fellowship programmes, the statement added.