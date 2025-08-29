Govt to open 100 healthcare clinics every month, says CM

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced that the Delhi government will open 100 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) every month to strengthen primary healthcare and ease the burden on hospitals. CM Rekha Gupta (PTI)

Chairing a review meeting with senior officials at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta said the city’s target is to set up 1,139 centres.

“The government has set a target of opening 100 AAMs every month to make healthcare services more accessible and robust. Wherever necessary, these centres will be built on larger plots so they can also serve immediate needs in emergencies. Our resolve is to ensure every citizen has dignified, reliable, and modern medical facilities near their homes,” she said in a statement.

At present, 67 AAMs are operational in the city. These provide 12 categories of services, including maternity and childbirth care, neonatal and child healthcare, adolescent care, family planning, treatment of infectious and non-communicable diseases, eye, ENT and oral care, elderly and palliative care, emergency services, and mental health support. The centres will also offer in-house laboratory testing.

Gupta said the Delhi government has already received ₹2,400 crore from the Centre for the project, ensuring there would be no financial hurdles.

“Modern primary healthcare arrangements are being made at the Arogya Mandirs so citizens will no longer need to visit hospitals for common or seasonal ailments. The government is committed to making routine healthcare accessible near people’s homes to reduce the patient load on government hospitals,” she added.

According to officials, AAMs are designed to function as the first point of contact for healthcare in local communities. They aim to cut down hospital visits for minor illnesses while providing preventive and screening facilities to detect health issues early.

The Delhi government’s health department will monitor progress to ensure the monthly target is met, Gupta said, stressing that the government intends to expand services gradually to cover all neighbourhoods across Delhi.