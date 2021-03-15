Home / Cities / Delhi News / Govt urges private firms in Delhi to make EV switch
“The sixth week of the Delhi government’s Switch Delhi campaign will focus on creating and raising awareness on how the corporate sector can help Delhi transition to EVs. I urge corporates to join the drive,” State transport minister Kailash Gahlot said.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 02:49 AM IST
The Switch Delhi campaign is in line with the government’s EV policy which aims at reducing air pollution in the Capital.

New DelhiState transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday urged Delhi-based private companies to switch the vehicles in their fleet from fuel-based ones to electric vehicles (EV).

“The sixth week of the Delhi government’s Switch Delhi campaign will focus on creating and raising awareness on how the corporate sector can help Delhi transition to EVs. I urge corporates to join the drive,” he said.

“We also urge corporates to convert and reserve 5% of their parking space for installing and running EV charging stations,” said Gahlot.

The minister added, “The Delhi government encourages corporates to urge their CSR wing to ensure a hassle-free experience of setting the charging station.”

The Switch Delhi campaign is in line with the government’s EV policy which aims at reducing air pollution in the Capital.

