Govt urges private firms in Delhi to make EV switch
New DelhiState transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday urged Delhi-based private companies to switch the vehicles in their fleet from fuel-based ones to electric vehicles (EV).
“The sixth week of the Delhi government’s Switch Delhi campaign will focus on creating and raising awareness on how the corporate sector can help Delhi transition to EVs. I urge corporates to join the drive,” he said.
“We also urge corporates to convert and reserve 5% of their parking space for installing and running EV charging stations,” said Gahlot.
The minister added, “The Delhi government encourages corporates to urge their CSR wing to ensure a hassle-free experience of setting the charging station.”
The Switch Delhi campaign is in line with the government’s EV policy which aims at reducing air pollution in the Capital.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bill cites SC verdicts, but may upset power balance
- The bill and its wording have sparked anger from Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which said the proposed law violates the rulings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Funding tussle: Delhi govt can’t change assistance pattern of 12 fully funded colleges, says DU
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi adds 368 new cases of Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fake call centre that cheated job seekers of money busted, seven women arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP welcomes Bill, Congress calls it murder of democracy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: Delhi court disposes of anticipatory bail pleas of Jacob, Muluk, Kar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gun goes off accidentally at wedding, two get hit by same bullet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supply copy of chargesheet to Kanhaiya Kumar, others in JNU sedition case: Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Carriageway from Delhi to Ghaziabad opened at UP Gate after remaining shut for 48 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: Over 39k Covid-19 vaccine doses administered on Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s latest daily Covid-19 count falls below 400, city records 368 new cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Batla House: Convict Ariz Khan gets death penalty, slapped with ₹11 lakh fine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCT Bill to have ‘dangerous’ consequences on India’s federal structure: Sisodia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi deserves to be full state with all powers exercised by elected govt: Omar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi is at 0.6%, says Satyendra Jain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox