Grenades, human blood traces found from terror suspects’ rented house in Delhi

Two hand grenades were recovered and traces of human blood were found from the rented house of a terror suspect and a gangster in Shradha Nand Colony in northwest Delhi prompting the city police to step up vigil ahead of the Republic Day, police officials familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

The two suspects were arrested on Thursday by the Delhi police’s special cell and the recovery was made following their interrogation.

One of the arrested suspects, Naushad (who goes by a single name) is allegedly associated with a terror outfit named Harkat-ul-Ansar while the other arrested suspect, Jagjit Singh alias Jagga aka Yakub, is a member of the Devinder Bambiha gang that is active in Punjab and is in rivalry with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang that executed the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Jagjit Singh alias Jagga aka Yakub, 29, is a resident of Uddham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand while Naushad, 56, is a resident of Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. At the time of their arrest, three pistols with 22 cartridges were seized from them.

“The arrested accused Jagit alias Jassa and Naushad were produced in a Delhi court on Friday and their 14 days police remand was obtained. During the investigation, in pursuance of disclosure, both the accused led the police team to their rented accommodation at Shradha Nand Colony under Bhalswa Dairy police station. Two hand grenades were recovered from the room. Traces of human blood have also been found by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team,” said Delhi police spokesperson Suman Nalwa.

The police said they will launch an investigation and ascertain whose blood was in the house and if the two suspects had killed anyone.

The recovery of hand grenades, arms, and ammunition in the national Capital from the two suspects less than a fortnight before the Republic Day celebrations has prompted the city police to suspect a possible terror strike plan around the national event and also look into a possible “deep-rooted conspiracy” by terror outfits having the support of a neighbouring country, officials privy to the probe said, asking not to be identified.

“In the last one year or so, there have been many instances that confirmed that the intelligence agency of a neighbouring country and leaders of terror outfits operating from there have influenced gangsters in Punjab to involve themselves in anti-India activities. The arrests of Naushad, who has links with a terror outfit, and Jagga belonging to a criminal gang in Punjab, together give reasons to believe that terror outfits and gangsters are conspiring together against our nation,” said an officer.

Keeping in view possible terror strike inputs that central intelligence agencies receive during key national events such as Independence Day and Republic Day, a high alert is sounded across the city and maximum mobilisation of security personnel is made on streets to keep a vigil on anti-national elements and avert their nefarious designs, the officials said.

According to police, Naushad has been a life convict in two cases of murder. He has also undergone 10 years sentence in a case of Explosive Act. Jagga, on the other hand, police said, has been getting instructions from anti-national elements based abroad. He is a parole jumper in a case of murder in Uttrakhand, the police said.

