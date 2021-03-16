Gun goes off accidentally at wedding, two get hit by same bullet

An accidental firing by a man carrying an illegal pistol at a wedding in north-east Delhi’s Maujpur left him and another guest injured on Sunday evening, the police said.

The man, identified by the police as 28-year-old Vishal Thakur, was arrested and booked under the Arms Act, said Sanjay Kumar Sain, deputy commissioner of police (north-east). “We have identified the source who provided the illegal gun to Thakur. We are trying to arrest him as well,” said the DCP.

Sunday’s firing is the latest in a series of shooting incidents in north-east Delhi. Before that, between Friday and Saturday, three separate incidents of shooting left a man dead and two others injured in the district. The police said they have solved all those three crimes.

The latest firing incident, the DCP said, was accidental, even though the gun itself was illegal, making the entire incident the result of a criminal act.

Thakur, a resident of Shalimar Garden Extension in Ghaziabad, was attending a friend’s wedding in Maujpur on Sunday night when the firing happened. He runs a gymnasium in his neighbourhood.

“Thakur and his friend, Suraj Dhaka, were leaving the function and getting on their motorcycle when the gun that Thakur was carrying accidentally went off. The bullet first pierced his thigh and then the knee of Dhaka sitting behind him,” said the DCP.

Both men fell off the motorcycle and had to be taken to a nearby hospital even as the police were alerted.

The DCP said an injured Thakur was soon arrested. Since it was difficult to immediately establish if Dhaka too had anything to do with the gun, no legal action was pursued against him. The injuries to both the men are not life-threatening, police said.

Last year, there were 672 incidents of firearms used in crimes in Delhi, just a few number short of the 736 such incidents in 2019. According to the police, 2,735 illegal guns were seized throughout last year, the National Crime Records Bureau data shows.