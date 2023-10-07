Gurugram: Four killed as 3 vehicles fall off flyover

Three of the five vehicles involved in a road mishap fell off a flyover on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway in Nuh in a freak accident set off by an allegedly speeding truck, killing four people on the spot and critically injuring two others on Saturday morning, police said.

All the five vehicles, including two canters, a truck, a car and a capsule truck, were also badly damaged, police said.

The deceased included drivers of the two canters, one truck driver and the owner of the canters, while two of their co-drivers sustained serious injuries. All the five vehicles were also badly damaged, police said.

The injured were taken to a hospital and undergoing treatment, police added. Their condition was said to be serious.

Police registered an FIR in the case at Rojka Meo police station.

The accident took place at around 5.30am, when a truck broke down and its driver, Prem Chand, was waiting for a second truck from the same transport firm for repair. Soon after, the driver of the second truck, Mahender Singh, reached the spot and parked in front of the broken-down truck. A little later, the owner of both the trucks, Uday Chand, also reached in his car. Both the truck drivers were busy in the repair work with the owner standing beside them when a speeding capsule truck rammed into the first canter from behind, said police.

Naresh Kumar, station house officer of Rojka Meo police station, said that after the collision, the speeding truck fell off from the flyover into the expansion space between the carriageways. Soon after, a truck and a canter coming from behind rammed into the already damaged vehicles, and also fell off from the flyover.

“Six people, including five drivers and owner of the trucks and canters, were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared four of them brought dead,” he said.

“All the people six were rushed to hospital where doctors declared three drivers and owner of the truck brought dead,” he said. Uday Chand, 42, a resident of Pataudi, Prem Chand, 33, and Mahender Singh, 29 -- both residents of Alwar — were among those dead.

The fourth deceased was identified as truck driver Sunil Kumar, 32, a native of Aligharh in Uttar Pradesh.

Police were yet to identify the injured.

A complaint was lodged in the case by Ashok Kumar, the nephew of Uday Chand, on the basis of which an FIR was registered under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, said officers.

“We handed over the bodies to the family of the deceased after postmortem examination on Saturday evening. Probe in the accident is underway”, said Kumar.

