Gzb man held for 30-lakh food delivery fraud

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad police’s crime branch on Saturday arrested a 21-year-old man for orchestrating a sophisticated ₹30-lakh cyber fraud by duping customers on an online food delivery platform, police said.

The suspect duped customers of more than ₹30 lakhs over the past 7-8 months (Photo for representation)

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Police said the suspect, a Vaishali resident, previously worked as a customer care executive with a private bank. He left the job in December 2025.

According to police, he registered two fraudulent cloud kitchens on the platform and allegedly obtained credit card details of about 52 customers from his previous bank after joining a group on a messaging app.

“The suspect would then call these customers, posing as the bank’s customer care executive, and acquire their card details and OTPs,” ACP (crime) Amit Saxena told HT.

Officials said the suspect would then place food orders from the fraudulent cloud kitchens, pay using the stolen credit cards, and receive the money from the food delivery platform.

The ACP added that the suspect continued the scam even as the victims complained to their banks and the food delivery app about the unauthorised credit card transactions.

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{{^usCountry}} “He duped customers of more than ₹30 lakhs over the past 7-8 months. Following repeated complaints, the food delivery platform removed the two fraudulent kitchens. However, the suspect later opened a third kitchen and continued the scam. He was arrested from Kaushambi on Saturday following a police complaint by the online platform. On September 17, the suspect also scammed a Ghaziabad resident of ₹38,000,” the ACP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He duped customers of more than ₹30 lakhs over the past 7-8 months. Following repeated complaints, the food delivery platform removed the two fraudulent kitchens. However, the suspect later opened a third kitchen and continued the scam. He was arrested from Kaushambi on Saturday following a police complaint by the online platform. On September 17, the suspect also scammed a Ghaziabad resident of ₹38,000,” the ACP said. {{/usCountry}}