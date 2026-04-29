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Hansraj College revokes suspension of students’ union office bearers after review meeting

Hansraj College revokes suspension of students’ union office bearers after review meeting

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 08:39 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, New Delhi, A day after a core disciplinary committee meeting was held in Delhi University's Hansraj College to reconsider suspension notices issued to 30 students, the committee revoked the suspension of the students' union office bearers.

Hansraj College revokes suspension of students’ union office bearers after review meeting

The notice, uploaded on the college website on Wednesday, mentioned, "In view of the observations made by the Special Core Sub-Discipline Committee, after hearing the concerned students, and the recommendations made by the Students' Welfare & Discipline Committee, suspension of office bearers of the Hansraj College Students' Union is hereby terminated. Students are advised to adhere to the SOP published by Hansraj College on its website, failing which appropriate proceedings may be initiated as per the provisions."

The college administration suspended 30 students through five letters issued from April 20 to April 25, for various reasons, ranging from alleged violence and misconduct during the college fest to being involved in "acts of defaming the college through social media platforms".

Following a protest on Monday, the core disciplinary committee held a meeting on Tuesday to reconsider the students' side.

The college issued the final notice on April 25 and suspended four office bearers of the students' union: President, vice president, secretary and joint secretary.

Speaking on the suspension of 30 students, principal of Hansraj College, Dr Rama, told PTI, "For the union's annual festival, we wanted our college societies' students to perform so that their talent could be showcased. However, the union did not agree to this. They were repeatedly counselled by teachers and the administration, but they continued their protest and sat through the entire night.

"The student union must maintain discipline, especially when they are conducting a programme. However, they failed to manage the situation. Proper registration, which should have been done systematically, was not followed because it was declared 'open for all'. As a result, outsiders also started entering Hansraj College. Although the administration had made proper arrangements with the Delhi Police, the situation was not handled appropriately."

Meanwhile, one of the suspended students, a former college student union president, Parth Srivastava, had approached the Delhi High Court regarding the matter. He said, "The first hearing was on Wednesday. The court has asked Hansraj College to submit a clarification on why a wedding event was held on campus."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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