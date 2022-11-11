Harbhajan Singh among AAP star campaigners for MCD polls. Check full list here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 11, 2022 07:41 PM IST

The voting for the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) elections is scheduled for December 4 and the results will be out on December 7.

AAP releases list of star campaigners for MCD elections
ByManjiri Chitre

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released a list of 30 star campaigners for the civic body elections in the national capital. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former cricketer and sitting Rajya Sabha member Harbhajan Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia have been included in the list. AAP's Rajendra Pal Gautam - who resigned as minister over his presence at a religious conversion event - has also been featured in the list.

Also read: MCD polls: Congress names Jagdish Tytler in panel list, BJP takes jibe

The list also includes ministers from Delhi and Punjab cabinets - Kailash Gahlot, Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain; and the newly inducted Raaj Kumar Anand. The star campaigners are popular vote seekers for a party who hold a high significance for political parties. According to rules, a political party can name up to a maximum of 40 star campaigners.

Here is the list of AAP's 30 star campaigners:

1. Arvind Kejriwal
2. Manish Sisodia
3. Bhagwant Mann
4, Gopal Rai
5. Sanjay Singh
6. Kailash Gahlot
7. Imran Hussain
8. Raj Kumar Anand
9. Raghav Chaddha
10. Sushil Gupta
11. N D Gupta
12. Harbhajan Singh
13. Harpal Singh Cheema
14. Harjot Singh Bains
15. Aman Arora
16. Pankaj Gupta
17. Durgesh Pathak
18. Dilip Panday
19. Atishi
20. Saurabh Bharadwaj
21. Adil Ahmad Khan
22. Rajendra Pal Gautam
23. Somnath Bharti
24. Rakhi Bidlan
25. Sanjeev Jha
26. Jarnail Singh
27. Kuldeep Kumar 
28. Vishesh Ravi
29. Madan Lal
30. Shahnaz Hindustani

The voting for the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) elections is scheduled for December 4 and the results will be out on December 7. All the 250 wards are going to the polls.

Also read: MCD polls: 45,000 cops and 190 companies of central forces to be deployed

The BJP has been in power in the MCD for three terms. The civic body polls are largely being seen as a three-cornered contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress. The AAP is contesting on all the seats with the target of dethroning the rival BJP.

