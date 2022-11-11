Harbhajan Singh among AAP star campaigners for MCD polls. Check full list here
The voting for the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) elections is scheduled for December 4 and the results will be out on December 7.
Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released a list of 30 star campaigners for the civic body elections in the national capital. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former cricketer and sitting Rajya Sabha member Harbhajan Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia have been included in the list. AAP's Rajendra Pal Gautam - who resigned as minister over his presence at a religious conversion event - has also been featured in the list.
The list also includes ministers from Delhi and Punjab cabinets - Kailash Gahlot, Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain; and the newly inducted Raaj Kumar Anand. The star campaigners are popular vote seekers for a party who hold a high significance for political parties. According to rules, a political party can name up to a maximum of 40 star campaigners.
Here is the list of AAP's 30 star campaigners:
|1. Arvind Kejriwal
|2. Manish Sisodia
|3. Bhagwant Mann
|4, Gopal Rai
|5. Sanjay Singh
|6. Kailash Gahlot
|7. Imran Hussain
|8. Raj Kumar Anand
|9. Raghav Chaddha
|10. Sushil Gupta
|11. N D Gupta
|12. Harbhajan Singh
|13. Harpal Singh Cheema
|14. Harjot Singh Bains
|15. Aman Arora
|16. Pankaj Gupta
|17. Durgesh Pathak
|18. Dilip Panday
|19. Atishi
|20. Saurabh Bharadwaj
|21. Adil Ahmad Khan
|22. Rajendra Pal Gautam
|23. Somnath Bharti
|24. Rakhi Bidlan
|25. Sanjeev Jha
|26. Jarnail Singh
|27. Kuldeep Kumar
|28. Vishesh Ravi
|29. Madan Lal
|30. Shahnaz Hindustani
The BJP has been in power in the MCD for three terms. The civic body polls are largely being seen as a three-cornered contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress. The AAP is contesting on all the seats with the target of dethroning the rival BJP.