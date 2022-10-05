Haryana resident could be Delhi’s first dengue death this year

In what is possibly the first dengue death in Delhi this year, a 39-year-old man died of the viral infection at a private hospital in the Capital on September 30, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, it is unlikely that the death will be added to Delhi’s tally as the man was a resident of Haryana, officials said.

Officials familiar with the case said the man tested positive for dengue on September 25, and was being treated at a nursing home in Delhi before he was shifted to BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital on September 29 after his condition worsened. He died of dengue related complications on September 30.

“The man was first treated at a local hospital. He died on September 30. He was a resident of Sonepat in Haryana and so his death is not part of Delhi’s tally,” an official said, asking not to be named.

A senior municipal official said that they were not aware of the specific case from BLK hospital and all cases related to dengue death are taken up by an audit committee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“If such a case of death has appeared, we will be taking it up in coming days. The committee analyses cases of suspected dengue deaths, be it that of a resident or a person visiting from outside the state,” the official said, asking not to be named.

“The committee also looks at other aspects such as co-morbidities before attributing the death to a vector borne disease. For example, if a patient is severely ill due to other conditions and the main cause of death is not dengue, then the death is not attributed to the mosquito-borne disease,” the municipal official said.