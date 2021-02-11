Home / Cities / Delhi News / Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary booked for cheating events firm of over 4 crore
Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary has been booked by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing for the alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of over ₹4 crore, cheating and criminal conspiracy, on a complaint given by the director of a celebrity management and events management firm
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary has been booked by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing for the alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of over 4 crore, cheating and criminal conspiracy, on a complaint given by the director of a celebrity management and events management firm.

In the FIR, registered on Wednesday, Choudhary and others have been accused by the complainant of taking money from him citing various emergencies at different occasions between 2018 and 2020, but not returning the amount of over 4 crore.

Joint commissioner of police (economic offences wing) OP Mishra confirmed that Choudhary has been booked for cheating and misappropriation of funds along with other sections.

“The allegations are being probed from all possible angles. So far, no arrest has been made in the case,” Mishra said.

