Man wanted in case of murder nabbed after brief shoot-out

A 50-year-old member of the Hashim Baba gang, allegedly wanted in two murder cases, was arrested following a brief gunfight with the special cell team of Delhi Police near Ghazipur paper market in the early hours of Friday, police said. Police said Zahid is a habitual offender and was previously involved in 15 criminal cases in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. (Representaional image)

The suspect, identified as Mohammad Zahid alias Raju, suffered a bullet injury on his left foot. He was admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) hospital. No police personnel was injured in the gunfight, police said, adding that a pistol with two bullets and a stolen bike that Zahid was riding were seized.

“Zahid was wanted in two murder cases and a robbery case in Delhi. He is a habitual offender and was previously involved in 15 criminal cases in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The murder cases were registered at Bhajanpura and Welcome police stations in northeast Delhi in 2020,” said special commissioner of police (special cell) HGS Dhaliwal.

On the intervening night of June 22 and 23, the special cell team received information that Zahid will be coming to Paper Market in Ghazipur to meet his associate. Accordingly, a trap was laid near Shiv Mandir.

“Around 1.30 am, the team spotted Zahid on a motorcycle. The team surrounded him and asked him to surrender. However, Zahid whipped out a pistol and opened fire. The team members fired in self-defence and one bullet hit Zahid’s left foot. He was overpowered and his gun was seized,” added Dhaliwal.

Police said Zahid was born in Bhikanpur village in UP’s Moradabad. Initially, he joined his father’s carpet business but later joined a gang led by a local criminal named Samarpal. Thereafter, he joined the Vijay Lamba gang. He then moved to Delhi and joined the Hashim Baba gang. Hashim Baba is currently lodged in a Delhi prison.