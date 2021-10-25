Have taken steps to upgrade security at seven district courts in Delhi, HC told

The Delhi Police on Monday informed the Delhi high court that it has taken various steps to upgrade the security at seven district courts in the national Capital.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, counsel for Delhi Police, submitted the information toa bench comprising chief justice DN Patel and justice Jyoti Singh, adding that a security audit has been conducted and more metal detectors have been set up in the trial courts..

The bench was hearing a plea it initiated after a shootout took place in a courtroom at Rohini court complex on September 24. The shootout claimed three lives, including that of gangster Jeetender Gogi.

Gogi was killed by two men dressed as lawyers, suspected to be members of a rival gang, who, in turn, were killed by the police.

Video footage of the incident showed policemen rushing in and lawyers rushing out in panic as gunshots rang out inside courtroom number 207.

During a hearing on October 4, ASG Sharma said that substantive steps were taken to enhance security in court complexes, and a specialised unit of the Delhi Police took over security at the seven district courts in the national Capital.

On Monday, ASG Sharma informed the bench that the courts were provided with more infrastructure and manpower. He said that there are currently 2,300 CCTV cameras on the seven district court premises and 800 more are required. He added that 85 doorframe metal detectors and 125 hand-held detectors have also been installed.

The court asked ASG Sharma to file an affidavit detailing the fresh steps taken so that they can be incorporated in the court’s final order.

During the hearing, the Saket Court Bar Association, through advocate KC Mittal submitted its suggestions highlighting the need for a common proximity card/ smart card for advocates to be issued by an independent agency. They would be used to gain entry to the high court/district courts.

It said centralised RFID tags for cars and other vehicles of lawyers could be issued by the office of the district judge concerned, which would be functional for the high court as well as all the district courts.

The matter will now be heard on November 8.