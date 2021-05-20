Home / Cities / Delhi News / 'Have to stop cases’: Kejriwal orders centres for black fungus in 3 hospitals
delhi news

'Have to stop cases’: Kejriwal orders centres for black fungus in 3 hospitals

Delhi CM Kejriwal's review meeting comes against the backdrop of a sharp increase in cases of mucormycosis, or black fungus. So far, more than 185 cases have been recorded in the Capital.
By Abhishek Dey, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting to decide a strategy to deal with rising cases of black fungus

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that he has directed three government hospitals in the city - Lok Nayak, GTB and Rajeev Gandhi hospitals - to set up dedicated centres for black fungus cases. Kejriwal also promised the government will ensure supply of medicines needed to treat the disease and invest on public awareness drives.

"Chaired an important review meeting with experts in the light of increasing black fungus cases. We have to stop black fungus cases and ensure that those infected by it get treatment. We have taken some important decisions to contain spread and treatment of black fungus," the chief minister tweeted after the review meeting on Thursday.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of a sharp increase in cases of mucormycosis, or black fungus. So far, more than 185 cases have been recorded in the Capital.

Black fungus has been found mostly among people with uncontrolled diabetes, whose immunity is compromised, or among people who are given excessive steroids or immunity-modulating drugs such as tocilizumab during their treatment for the coronavirus disease.

According to doctors, if left untreated, black fungus can kill up to 80% of those infected.

If not detected early, it affects the orbit of the eye and the mouth, resulting in people losing their vision or jaw during debridement — the process of removing dead tissue from an infection or wound.

The surge in cases of the life-threatening disease that affects some recovered Covid-19 patients has led to shortage of the antifungal medicines used to treat the infection.

On Wednesday, the Delhi high court asked the Delhi and central governments to report on the steps taken to resolve the shortage of Amphotericin B, an antifungal drug used to treat the infection

Topics
arvind kejriwal delhi chief minister arvind kejriwal delhi news
