Have worked to develop infrastructure for universities: Atishi

Education minister Atishi on Thursday inaugurated two recently constructed academic blocks of the Delhi Technological University (DTU) and also attended the institution’s 10th convocation, officials aware of the matter said. Lieutenant governor VK Saxena also presided over the convocation ceremony, the officials said.

Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena and education minister Atishi at the inauguration at the Delhi Technological University on Thursday. (ANI)

Officials added that the Delhi government has constructed two new state-of-the-art academic blocks that comprise eight storeys each and are equipped with labs, lecture halls, faculty rooms and conference rooms. Constructed over a campus of 164 acre on Bawana Road in Rohini, DTU currently offers 15 undergraduate (UG), 30 postgraduate (PG) and PhD programmes.

“We have consistently worked on developing an excellent infrastructure for our universities. As a result, in the last eight years, the number of seats at DTU has increased from 6,000 to over 15,000. The newly constructed academic blocks at DTU will serve as an example, where our students will have all the necessary amenities to help shape their careers in future,” said Atishi, who is also the training and technical education minister of Delhi.

Both new academic blocks at DTU feature 36 modern labs, 67 classrooms, faculty rooms and conference rooms. These facilities can accommodate over 5,200 students. Additionally, the academic blocks are eco-friendly, equipped with rooftop solar panels, modular rainwater harvesting system and connecting sky ramp, officials added.

On Thursday, Atishi also felicitated the graduating students at the 10th convocation of the university. “Students graduating today must remember three things during this transitional phase of their life. They must make their decisions independently, be responsible towards parents who dedicated their lives in making them successful, and the country that facilitated their high-quality education,” said Atishi.

She added the students should stay in India and work towards the country’s development.

