Shallow fog envelopes parts of Delhi as air quality worsens

A shallow fog enveloped parts of Delhi on Friday morning after a spell of sunshine this month as the air quality worsened to the very poor category while the maximum temperature, which has remained above normal, was likely to touch 30°C.

An Air Quality Index (AQI) of 360 was recorded at 8.10am. An average AQI of 270 (poor category) was clocked a day earlier on Thursday.

The minimum temperature of 12.8°C recorded on Friday was two degrees above normal. On Thursday, the minimum temperature was 10.5°C and a maximum of 28.7°C, which was five degrees above the normal.

The air quality worsened on Friday a day after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas enforced the Stage II restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) to check pollution.

Under Grap Stage II, the use of diesel generators as well as that of tandoors at hotels, restaurants, and open eateries is banned.

In a statement on Thursday, the CAQM said Delhi’s AQI deteriorated to the upper end of the “poor” and was likely to worsen to the “very poor” category over the next two to three days.” The AQI was expected to remain in the “very poor” category due to low wind speed.

It said the CAQM’s sub-committee has invoked all actions envisaged under Stage II of Grap. Such measures are implemented when AQI ranges between 301-400.

A drop in wind speed last month led to a sharp rise in pollution levels and engulfed the city in a smoky haze. Delhi on January 23 recorded an AQI of 407 (severe)

An AQI between 0-50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor” and over 400 “severe”.

The AQI soared to 434 and 407 on January 9 and 10. Delhi recorded three such days severe air days in November last year and two in December.