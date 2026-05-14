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HC dismisses petition for law on imposing tax on high income agricultural earnings

The Delhi High Court dismissed a petition for taxing high-income agricultural earnings, stating it was impermissible to direct the government to enact such a law.

Published on: May 14, 2026 03:56 am IST
By Shruti Kakkar, New Delhi
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The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking directions to the Delhi government for enacting a law to impose tax on high-income agricultural earnings, terming it “highly misconceived”.

The order was issued on a petition filed by Akaash Goel, who argued that the continued blanket exemption of agricultural income from taxation for Delhi residents has led to fiscal inequality and arbitrary classification among taxpayers. (HT Archive)

A bench of Chief Justice D. K. Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia observed that directing the government to enact a particular law was impermissible.

“We can’t do all this. See your prayer. From the perusal of the prayer clause of the writ petition, it is apparent that the petitioner is asking us to issue a mandamus to the legislature to enact a particular law. Such a mandamus, in our opinion, is impermissible to be issued. The writ is highly misconceived and thereby dismissed,” the court said.

The order was issued on a petition filed by Akaash Goel, who argued that the continued blanket exemption of agricultural income from taxation for Delhi residents has led to fiscal inequality and arbitrary classification among taxpayers.

“This creates an anomalous and inequitable situation where citizens residing in the same territory and enjoying similar standards of living are treated differently merely on account of the source of income,” the petition stated.

 
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