HC seeks Centre response on plea challenging appointment of Asthana as Delhi Police chief

The Delhi high court on Wednesday asked for the Centre’s response on a plea challenging the appointment of Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police commissioner, even as Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta said that “inter-meddlers” not be allowed to file such petitions.

A bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Jyoti Singh issued notice on the pleas, by one Sadre Alam and an intervention application by the Centre for Public Litigation (CPIL) through Prashant Bhushan, even though the latter refused to argue the matter in the high court and said his original petition was pending in the Supreme Court.

On August 25, the apex court gave Bhushan the liberty to file an intervening application in the Delhi high court after it was informed that a similar matter was pending there. The top court then adjourned the matter for two weeks to get the high court’s opinion on the issue before adjudication.

Bhushan, on Wednesday reiterated his earlier submissions and said Alam’s petition was a copy-paste of the plea that he filed in the SC. He said that even the annexures of his petition in the SC were directly copy pasted in the plea before the high court with non application of mind.

However, the high court remarked, “Mr Bhushan, it is alright... Several persons are copying you. What is new? They are copying your style and what not…”

The bench then asked him to advance his legal arguments challenging the appointment.

To this Bhushan said, “Prayer in my application was just to take it on record after we were granted liberty by the SC…My petition is pending in the SC”.

Solicitor General Mehta, appearing for the Centre, vehemently opposed the plea challenging the appointment and said that the petition seems to be copied and should be investigated.

“It appears that Mr Alam seems to have copied and followed the dangerous path of Mr Bhushan (NGO’s counsel). The debutant should be stopped here and now that there are no such pleas in the future,” he said, adding that the petitioner must be investigated. It is very serious... It is too much for a coincidence that same typographical error was possible,” he said.

He also opposed the pleas challenging the appointments and said that both are “inter-meddlers” and at least one should be stopped.

“Both have no business challenging the appointment... Any intermeddlers can’t come to court. This is not a public platform... “This is not Jantar Mantar or Ramlila Maidan,” the SG argued.

He submitted that it has become a practice that every appointment whether judicial or administrative etc has to pass through the “muster of Mr Bhushan” as he makes all kind of statements. He said that Asthana should also be made as a party in the court and should be given a chance to put his stand.

When the court asked advocate BS Bagga, counsel for Alam, whether the petition was copied, he replied in negative.

The bench issued notice and posted the matter for further hearing on September 8 after SG Mehta said that he would file a detailed reply.

The petitioner has sought quashing of the July 27 order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs appointing Asthana as the Delhi Police Commissioner and also the order granting inter-cadre deputation and extension of service to him.

The plea also sought initiation of steps for appointing Delhi Police Commissioner strictly in accordance with the direction issued by the Supreme Court earlier.

It claimed the High-Powered Committee comprising the Chief Justice of India, Prime Minister and the Leader of Opposition, in its meeting held on May 24, 2021, rejected the Central government’s attempt to appoint Asthana as the CBI Director.

The appointment of Asthana to the post of Commissioner of Police, Delhi must be set aside on the same principle, it said.